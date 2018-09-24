Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 3 vs. Cardinals

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears.

Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 16-14 win against the Cardinals:

Good week

Safety Eddie Jackson’s interception on the Cardinals’ first drive of the third quarter started an amazing stretch of four-straight Bears takeaways. His interception of Josh Rosen in the game’s final seconds didn’t quite seal it — the play came back because Khalil Mack was offside — but it cost the Cardinals eight seconds at a time they needed to go at least 35 yards to kick a field goal.

On a day the Bears offense was brutal, the added momentum helped.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack signals at the line of scrimmage Sunday. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

“We needed that adversity,” Jackson said, “to show how good we could really be.”

Since the start of last season, Jackson is one of two NFL players to have at least three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. The other: Dolphins defensive back Reshad Jones.

Bad week

Whether you’re worried Mitch Trubisky won’t ever amount to anything or you’re preaching patience, we can all agree on the following: the Bears quarterback hasn’t been impressive through his first three weeks.

Trubisky ranks 29th in the NFL with 197 passing yards per game. Only six players have thrown interceptions than his three. Only eight have been sacked more than his nine times.

The second-year quarterback looked inaccurate at times Sunday, a damning observation for someone the Bears felt had the pinpoint control to be the standout of the 2017 draft class.

There’s plenty of time for him to improve. The Bears won’t be able to steal wins — the way they did Sunday — unless he does.

Best week

We’re running out of superlatives to describe Khalil Mack. But consider this stat: Mack has at least one sack and one forced fumble in all three games this year. The last player to do that: himself, in 2016.

Or this: Mack’s three forced fumbles are more than any Bears player totaled in a season since 2014.

When the Bears needed him most Sunday, Mack set the tone — and got them the ball back.