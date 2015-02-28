Beat the Champions: Matthew Anastasia seems to have it all figured out

Matthew Anastasia has a figure in mind for the men’s finals of the 54th Beat the Champions.

‘‘In my mind, if I shoot around a 1,000, I am giving myself a chance,’’ he said.

In the finals, bowlers will roll four games and jump a pair of lanes after each game.

Anastasia knows figures. The 25-year-old is the director of

finance and administration for south suburban Blue Island.

He also knows bowling. Anastasia, who averages 230, is one of 11 scratch bowlers in the 32-man field in the finals, which begin at noon Sunday at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb.

He was a four-year varsity bowler at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, including being a captain his senior year. He graduated three years ago and began league bowling two years ago. He advanced from Centennial Lanes, but he also bowls at Orland Bowl and Lisle Lanes.

‘‘I have been to [Mardi Gras Lanes], but I have not bowled there,’’ Anastasia said last week. ‘‘I will be there Saturday night.’’

He said he planned to spend the night in DeKalb to be ready and rested for Sunday.

‘‘I will look at the type of lanes, lane markers and pin decks,’’

Anastasia said. ‘‘All that does is give me an idea of the angles and type of ball choices.’’

He is a right-hander, but he thinks that might work to his

advantage.

‘‘For me, it will help,’’ Anastasia said. ‘‘I am able to get inside and hook the lanes. That will be a benefit. I think it will break down [outside] with how many people roll righty.’’

Otherwise, he has a ritual

before tournaments of going over his equipment and retaping. He will have some family and a couple of buddies there to back him Sunday.

‘‘I think you have to go in with the right mindset, knowing you can win,’’ Anastasia said.

The winner will receive a 2015 Ford Fiesta from Local Ford Stores, but all finalists receive a prize.

The other big winner in Beat the Champions, which has been co-sponsored for 54 years by the Sun-Times and the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association, is charity. In the first 53 years, more than 5.7 million entries have raised nearly $2.8 million.