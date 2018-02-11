Beat the Champions: Section 1 sectional, scores and story, Peach and Kelly tops

Jim Peach took the inside track to a scratch 741.

The Des Plaines man topped the men’s side of the Section 1 sectional of the 57th Beat the Champions Sunday at Sunset Bowl in Waukegan.

Caitlin Kelly of Wheeling was best on the women’s side in her first time entering BTC and rolled a 668 with 226 pins of handicap.

“I just found my line through practice,’’ Peach said. “The way the lanes broke down worked for me. They all throwing polished equipment and I just played inside of them.’’

He finished with the high game of 267, but was kicking himself for not doing even better. He had the front seven, before leaving an eight-pin.

“I bowled here when I was a kid,’’ said Peach, 46, who works as a senior service technician with bar codes.

For Kelly, a patient experience coordinator for CVS Health, success came on the thinking side.

“Drinking a Blue Moon and trying to relax, be in the moment and enjoy the experience,’’ she said. “I didn’t come here to win, just to enjoy the experience.’’

She did that in style. She started slow, but finished strong on games of 101, 159 and 182 to go with 226 pins of handicap. In BTC, handicap is 90 percent of difference of average below 210.

“The first game I was bad at hitting my line,’’ she said. “The second two games, I was making my mark.’’

The top four men and the top three women advanced to the finals in March, where the top prize for both men and women is $7,500.

Janet Cook of Skokie, a field sales representative for Republic Tobacco, credited her husband (Kerry) for being a good-luck charm in finishing second with 649.

Catherine Zaworski, a graphic designer from Palatine, grabbed the final women’s spot with a 632.

On the men’s side, David Kadish of Mundelein used home-center advantage to finish second with 731, including 35 pins of handicap. It was his second time making sectionals, but first time advancing to the finals.

“I kinda know where to start here and made adjustments the second and third games,’’ said Kadish, director of accounting for Grand Appliance.

Keith Woods, of Mundelein, the bar manager at Lakeside Recreation center, advanced with a 730 that included a 265 final game.

Cody Uidl, an in-home consultant (moving) from Des Plaines, was the final qualifier, who said the key was picking the right ball (Paradox Black).

In its first 56 years, BTC, for which the Sun-Times is media sponsor, has raised $2.856,618.43 for charity from 5,768,200 entries.

* * *

SCORES

Section 1 Sectional

At Sunset Bowl, Waukegan

(Top top four men and top three women, pending verification, advance to finals)

Sunday’s Results

Women

Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP–TOT

Caitlin Kelly, Arlington 101-159-182-226–668

Janet Cook, Classic 177-152-177-143–649

Catherine Zaworski, Arlington 184-171-175-102–632

Sue Clemens, Lakes 167-210-183-64–624

Serena Morris, Arlington 147-173-202-97–619

April Rushford, Lakeside 172-177-168-102–619

Heather Laskov, Lakeside 191-176-151-99–617

Janet Jenkins, Classic 158-155-152-151–616

Lauren Lemanski, Arlington 140-101-125-243–609

Lori Klein-Blazek, Classic 158-134-221-94–607

Debbie Bell, Classic 135-110-122-232–599

Kim Cherry, Beverly 87-147-120-243–597

Kathy Dinan, Sunset 144-101-109-243–597

Mary Carstens, River Rand 160-175-143-116–594

Darlene Velazquez, BZ Mt Prospect 129-152-116-186–593

Cristie Panke, BZ Mt Prospect 196-160-212-21–589

Caryl King, Classic 175-164-158-91–588

Rhonda Buckingham, Sunset 101-126-146-213–586

Doreen Saam, Lakeside 112-172-118-162–564

Tonya Hughes, Beverly 95-103-138-224–560

Valerie Buchanan, Beverly 212-184-136-27–559

Robin Petit, Lakes 123-150-144-113–530

Men

Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HCP–TOT

Jim Peach, Beverly 227-247-267-0–741

David Kadish, Sunset 211-229-256-35–731

Keith Woods, Lakeside 209-224-265-32–730

Cody Uidl, BZ Mt Prospect 236-289-202-727-0–727

Tony Dussel, Beverly 221-259-215-24–719

Chad Reeves, River Rand 211-198-201-97–707

Daniel Ullenbrauck, Classic 224-247-212-0–683

Curtis Buckingham, Sunset 168-214-235-64–681

Pleas Field, Beverly 199-187-201-91–678

Howard Van Zandt, Classic 195-199-211-72–677

Ricky Hilliard, Classic 191-194-223-64–672

Thomas Stanek, Lakeside 223-213-36-0–672

David Wethington, Arlington 245-211-202-13–671

Bryant Cabrera, Classic 202-259-205-0–666

Gary Evans, Arlington 214-161-243-48–666

Jeff Long, Sunset 168-193-215-83–659

Kris Berge, Lakeside 180-224-204-48–656

Tim Triggs, Lakes 158-199-209-89–655

Mark Gunther Arlington 187-152-202-113–654

Richard Crockett II, Classic 152-171-179-148–650

Ken Johnson, Arlington 214-148-194-86–642

Daniel Aukee, Lakeside 206-182-237-10–635

Chase Kafka, BZ Mt Prospect 167-278-190-0–635

Matt Sowinski Arlington 258-190-181-0–629

Rich Ptak, Beverly 172-227-153-64–616

Ken Griffin, Sunset 167-190-214-40–611

John Flannery, Lakes 214-192-180-24–610

Kent Zimmerman, Lakeside 178-142-149-121–590

Jim Altenbach, Beverly 203-168-137-78–586

Ken Robinson, Sunset 134-204-157-91–586

Wally Papciak, River Rand 194-162-199-29–584

Robert Wozny, Beverly 149-157-146-121–573

DeWitt Sayles, Classic 159-164-160-68–561

Paul Mahanna, Beverly 171-157-145-78–551

Robert Wojnarowski, Lakes 176-144-189-37–546

Rich Nelson, Lakes 171-181-149-0–501

Dale Munn, Sunset Withdrew, injury

Schedule

Sectionals

Saturday: Section 4/Will County, Oak Forest Bowl, men at noon, women at 3 p.m.

Sunday: Section 2 at Elk Grove Bowl, noon . . . Fox Valley, Mardi Gras Lanes, DeKalb, 11 a.m.

Finals

March 4: Women, Classic Bowl, Morton Grove, 11 a.m.

March 11: Men, Waveland Bowl, Chicago, 10 a.m.