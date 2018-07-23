[UPDATED] Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK

Kristin Kohl caught a beaver snacking on a side pond at Independence Grove in Libertyville.

Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes and photos around Chicago outdoors

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Out by the Timber Ridge and Indian Mounds forest preserves, we have a theory about the bumper crop of rabbits. We suspect there’s been a quiet thinning of the coyote population going on over the past three years. Sharp-shooters sent deep into the woods to kill coyotes. Under the radar, not officially sanctioned.’’ James

A: I think it’s more likely hunters and trappers have become more proficient at targeting coyotes.

BIG NUMBER

3-1.1: Pounds-ounces of the Illinois-record redear sunfish, determined to be pure redear by genetic testing. Ken Krumreich caught the redear (15 ¼ inches long with a girth of 14 ½ inches) on May 19 at Goose Lake Association in Grundy County.