Big league life still giving White Sox rookie Daniel Palka ‘the chills’

DETROIT — Rookie outfielder Daniel Palka, who ranks second among American League rookies with 18 home runs, likes his blue collar image and incapacity to afford some nicer things higher paid teammates can, so for Players Weekend he wore a specially designed pair of Jordan 9 Retro shoes fashioned after the canvas exterior of Tim Anderson’s Gucci backpack.

“I like Gucci stuff but I don’t buy it yet because it’s still above my threshold,’’ Palka said.

A third-round draft choice of the Diamondbacks in 2013, the Sox claimed the left-handed hitting Palka off waivers from the Twins in November. He made his debut on April 25 and is enjoying a productive season as well as unexpected status as a fan favorite.

“It’s been awesome,’’ Palka, 26, said of being a big leaguer. “I still have to sit down sometimes at night and I go, ‘Wow, this is great.’

Daniel Palka rounds first base on his way to a one-run double in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. (AP)

“It’s funny, I still get chills. Some people have waited forever for this.’’

Palka entered the Saturday with a .239/.280/.475 hitting line but in his last 31 games was hitting .280 with a .535 slugging percentage and .839 OPS. He singled to left field and scored in the third inning Saturday.

Among American League rookies Palka ranked tied for second with 18 home runs and was third with 51 RBI. Coming to a rebuilding team with roster openings because of injuries, Palka is making the most of his opportunity but he knows there are defensive skills and on-base numbers to improve, so he’s not ordering up any Gucci stuff just yet.

“Lucky situation,’’ he said. “But I have to say, there is lots more to get done.’’

Palka’s shoes, by the way, had his mother’s and father’s names on them.

Anderson improving at short

Tim Anderson has made a total of five errors in June, July and August after making 10 during the first two months, an encouraging development for a player at a key position whose defense has been questionable at times but not so much lately.

“I feel more comfortable,’’ Anderson said. “We get out and work every day, and some plays are starting to become easy – but they’re not easy.’’

Anderson said the reps in taking ground balls is making him better at “picking and choosing between hops. Just knowing what that ball is going to do.”

“He’s figuring himself out in a lot of ways,’’ bench coach Joe McEwing said. “He’s gotten so much better on his backhand, going into the six hole and being able to throw from different angles. Before he would go to his backhand, just come up and try go make the strong throw. Now he’s going to his backhand, getting rid of it quicker when he needs to from a different arm angle.’’

McEwing says he’s “proud” of the improvements Anderson has made.

“It’s a nice steady rise and he’s going to get better,’’ McEwing said. “He wants to be the best and he’ll keep grinding and working till he gets there.’’

Kopech’s first road start

Count catcher Omar Narvaez among those looking forward to seeing top pitching prospect Michael Kopech make his second start — and first on the road Sunday. Narvaez suggested a calmer environment away from home might be a plus for Kopech, 22, who threw 51 pitches over two scoreless innings Tuesday before rain cut his outing short.

“He had a lot of butterflies,” said Narvaez, who will likely catch Kopech again, “but he was less nervous in the second.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him [Sunday].’’