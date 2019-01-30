What’s #BellLetsTalk? Athletes, celebs show support for mental health awareness

“Bell Let’s Talk” is more than a hashtag; it’s a movement.

Wednesday marked the ninth annual “Bell Let’s Talk” day, an occasion when millions of people — including celebrities and professional athletes — use social media to share awareness about mental health. Some have also opened up about their own battles with anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, among other diseases.

The annual “Bell Let’s Talk” campaign started in 2010 with an effort by Bell, a Canadian phone company, to spread mental health awareness. One day a year, Bell pledges to donate $0.05 to Canadian mental health initiatives for every text message sent on Bell’s network, every tweet and retweet with the hashtag #BellLetsTalk and every view of the “Bell Let’s Talk” official video on social media. It will also donate for every use of the “Bell Let’s Talk” Facebook profile picture frame or Snapchat filter.

BELL LET’S TALK DAY 2019 OFFICIAL VIDEO: Today, every view of this video makes a difference. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Share to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/zVdFiEafYl — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 30, 2019

While the initial donation of $0.05 might not seem like a lot, it’s added up significantly over the last nine years.

Since the “Bell Let’s Talk” initiative began, Bell has donated more than $93.4 million to mental health organizations, which in turn has helped more than 6 million people.

The campaign has also spread overall awareness, generating more than 867 million interactions on social media since 2010.

Here are some notable tweets from this year’s campaign:

What the world needs more of is kindness. And better mental health. #BellLetsTalk⁠ ⁠#ThanksBell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2019

We shouldn’t be afraid to talk about mental health. Join the conversation, there are many ways to get help. // Il est important de parler de santé mentale. Joignez-vous à la conversation, il y a plusieurs façons d’aller chercher de l’aide. – Céline xx… #Bellcause #BellLetsTalk — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 30, 2019

Less than 100 million interactions to go to beat last year! #BellCause #BellLetsTalk Remember to use both hashtags to double the donation to 10¢ pic.twitter.com/zIo784Igeu — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 30, 2019

Let’s end the stigma, you are not alone #BellLetsTalk — Auston Matthews (@AM34) January 30, 2019

Things we can’t make better by openly talking: A broken leg

A third degree burn

Cancer

The Flu

A bruise

A migraine What makes the future of accepting mental health in all our lives so exciting is that we can do so much by doing so little. #BellLetsTalk should be every day. pic.twitter.com/3rpQnDYMQP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 30, 2019

Mental health is the utmost important. We are all going through something. Never be scared to seek help! #BellLetsTalk — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 30, 2019