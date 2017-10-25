Ben Gordon hospitalized for pysch exam after bizarre incident — report

Ben Gordon was hospitalized in his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, this weekend after a disturbing incident. (Getty Images)

Ben Gordon, a former star player for the Chicago Bulls, has been hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after a disturbing incident over the weekend in his hometown of Mount Vernon, New York, The Journal News reports.

Gordon, 34, was taken to the hospital by police after reportedly getting into a confrontation with a 31-year-old woman inside a sports rehab facility owned by the former NBA player.

From The Journal News:

“Just after noon on Saturday, police responded to a call for assistance at the store. The first two officers saw the distraught woman crying and shaking just inside the entrance, according to a police report. She motioned that the door was locked and let them know Gordon was in the back of the business with a knife. At least eight other officers soon arrived and Gramatan Avenue was shut down. A sergeant tried unsuccessfully to make contact with Gordon. A detective spotted Gordon through the glass with a box cutter in his possession, according to the report. Emergency services officers then cut a portion of the glass door and got the woman out. Police then entered, found Gordon in the bathroom and handcuffed him.”

Gordon was taken to the hospital but not arrested after the incident, which reportedly lasted two hours.

Just days before the incident, Gordon sent threatening videos to people, according to TMZ.

In June, Gordon was arrested in Los Angeles after setting off fire alarms at an apartment complex. TMZ reported that Gordon was upset about being locked out of his apartment, so he began pulling fire alarms. He was charged with a misdemeanor.

Gordon recently opened Of Our Own Sports Rehabilitation and Recovery, which is described on social media as a “holistic wellness center” featuring cryotherapy, massage, training, infrared sauna and detox bath.

Gordon, who made more than $84 million in the NBA, has been very generous about giving back to the Mount Vernon community over the years. According to a local story, the rehab facility is an extension of that.

“This is for the kids who don’t have a gym to go to,” Gordon told the Mount Vernon Daily Voice. “This gym is for kids who couldn’t afford certain things. Now they’re able to get these services in Mount Vernon.

“God put me here to help the people of Mount Vernon,” Gordon said. “There’s nothing better that I could be doing than saving people’s lives. This is my community.”

Known as a workout fiend throughout his career, Gordon became a vegan to stay lean and quick for a possible return to the NBA. He talked about his lifestyle change with VICE Sports:

Gordon, who led the Bulls in scoring from 2005-06 to 2008-09, has been out of the NBA since 2015. He played last season in the G-League for the Texas Legends, a Dallas Mavericks affiliate.

Coincidentally, the Windy City Bulls, the affiliate for the Chicago Bulls, acquired the rights to Gordon this past weekend.

In a February interview with Bleacher Report, Gordon talked about making an NBA comeback and was surprised that no NBA team had called him.

When asked this month if any team could beat the Golden State Warriors, Gordon replied: “If the Cavs sign me, they might have a shot,”