Benched Mike Glennon makes no excuses; ‘It comes down to production’

Mike Glennon didn’t make excuses.

He didn’t blame the Bears’ pass-catchers — two dropped a potential game-winning touchdown in the opener — or a Bears schedule that featured four teams who have a combined four losses to their name. He didn’t remind everyone of the Bears’ promise to him, set after they drafted Mitch Trubisky in April, that this was his year.

Instead, the Bears’ newest backup quarterback owned up to the mistakes that saw him benched earlier than anyone imagined.

“It comes down to production. …” Glennon said Tuesday. “I felt like I played well enough in two of the games, didn’t play well enough in the other two.”

The Bears benched Mike Glennon on Sunday night. (Getty Images)

Glennon went 93-for-140 for 833 yards and four scores, but threw five interceptions and fumbled away three balls. All but one turnover, an interception, were in the Bears’ three losses. Two were blowouts — a 29-7 Week 2 defeat to the Buccaneers and, on Thursday, a 35-14 loss to the Packers.

Despite John Fox’s depiction of turnovers as a team effort, but Glennon wouldn’t blame his receiving corps, which lost starters Cam Meredith in the preseason and Kevin White in the opener.

“The turnovers had nothing to do with the receivers; those were on me, and that’s ultimately what was costly,” he said. “Outside of a few plays, we did some good things as an offense. But those turnovers were costly.”

Fox demoted Glennon — who he said “gave us everything he had” — Sunday night. The quarterback has since talked to GM Ryan Pace, who, he said, appreciated his professionalism.

“I’ve learned so much from (Glennon) and continually how he carries himself and throughout the situation as a professional and a person,” Trubisky, the new starter, said. “It just says a lot about him and his character and what he means to this football team.”

Glennon, who will remain a captain, said he doesn’t have any regrets. But he left Tampa after two seasons as former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston’s backup to seek a starting job. Now, he’ll only play if Trubisky is hurt.

“I think I developed good relationships with guys. Tried to bring us together as a team,” he said. “The reality is it’s not like the season’s over. We’re only four games in. There’s a lot that can change. So I’m going to continue to stay ready.”

Glennon was gracious when asked about Trubisky — “Whatever he needs, I’m here to help him,” he said — and circumspect about his own fate.

“Obviously, not what I wanted, not what I hoped for, not what I envisioned,” he said. “But you look around the country, the world, and you see what’s going on. … I always like to have perceptive on the grand scheme of life, even in disappointing times.”

