Benny the Bull, Tommy Hawk to be inducted into hall of fame

Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame next year. | Getty Images

Two Chicago mascots have been deemed hall of fame material.

The Mascot Hall of Fame announced Monday that Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The 2017 class also features The Nittany Lion from Penn State University and Sluggerrr from the Royals.

The four mascots will be honored next year at the Mascot Hall of Fame facility’s grand opening in Whiting, Indiana. The exact date has yet to be set.

Before their official inductions, the Bulls and Blackhawks will celebrate their mascots achievements during a midseason home game. The Blackhawks will honor Tommy Hawk on Jan. 7 when they host the Oilers. While the Bulls will do the same later that month when they host the Bucks on Jan. 28.

Both fans and other mascots were involved in the voting process to select this year’s induction class. The four mascots were picked for the impacts they’ve had on their respective organizations and the fan base. They’ve exemplified what it means to be a mascot, while being a positive role model within the community and making the fan experience better at games with their wacky antics.

Here are some of the best moments from Benny the Bull and Tommy Hawk:

