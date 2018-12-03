Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in Week 13 at Giants

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears. Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants:

Good week

Running back Tarik Cohen became Chase Daniel’s security blanket receiver in the second half Sunday. He finished a career-high 156 receiving yards — more than he’d posted in the last four games combined. His 30 rushing yards, meager as they may be, were his most since Oct. 28.

And, of course, he threw a touchdown.

Cohen was a split-second away from two touchdowns. On his 46-yarder in the fourth quarter, Cohen was whistled down — even though it didn’t appear that he was touched while he was on the ground. The Bears couldn’t review the whistle. Earlier in the game, Daniel had Cohen open down the seam, only to throw the ball low and into the hands of Alec Ogletree.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen, left, makes a catch as New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins defends. | Bill Kostroun/AP photo

“We felt really good about our matchups with our backs and tight ends today,” Daniel said. “And Tarik showed that. A lot of those plays were checked at the line of scrimmage by myself for film study and Tarik and I were on the same page.”

Expect the Bears to lean on him again next week against the Rams — even with Mitch Trubisky expected back.

“We have to come out with the same mentality that we want to finish with,” Cohen said. “We came out lackadaisical, so we have to change that around. We have to come out with more energy, and be a little bit more locked in at the beginning.”

Bad week

Remember Trey Burton? The tight end had no catches on only one target Sunday, one game after posting his worst game with the Bears. He fumbled against the Lions and caught four balls for 28 yards.

Burton’s high-water mark with the Bears was a nine-catch, 126-yard showing against the Patriots in Week 7. Since then? He’s posted 14 catches for 123 yards, total, over six games.

Worst week

Making back-to-back starts for the first time since college, Daniel was far less reliable than he was in the Bears’ Thanksgiving win in Detroit. He was 26-for-39 for 285 yards, but was sacked five times and threw two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 75.3.

“I don’t think it was rust — I felt really good pregame, really good all week about our game plan,” Daniel said. “You really have to give credit where it’s due. They had a really good game plan against us and it took us a little bit to figure it out. … But when you gotta make plays and throw it, it’s tough, but guys made plays.”

He was sacked nine teams over the past two games. Trubisky, by contrast was sacked nine times, total, over a full six games before he was hurt against the Vikings.

Count Trubisky’s legs, then, among the myriad reasons the Bears are hoping he can return Sunday against the Rams.