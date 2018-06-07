Berrios, Twins handcuff White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — James Shields gave up three home runs, while right-hander Jose Berrios flirted with perfection into the fifth inning and led the the Twins to a 7-2 victory over the White Sox Thursday afternoon at Target Field.

The result gave the Twins a split in their four-game series with the Sox (20-40), who were trying to win consecutive series for the first time this season.

Berrios settled for a complete game, allowing six hits and striking out 10.

Eduardo Escobar, Ehire Adrianza and Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins against Shields (1-7), who has allowed six long balls in his last two starts after giving up four in his first 11.

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Berrios did not allow a baserunner until Omar Narvaez doubled in the fifth inning.

Jose Abreu collected his 23rd double, driving in one of the Sox’ runs.

The game was played in two hours, 14 minutes.