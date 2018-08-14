Best record in NL? Not for long at Cubs’ post-All-Star pace

A year ago, Joe Maddon rushed to the scene at home plate just in time to prevent what he said would have been an apocalyptic event.

In the sixth inning on Tuesday he couldn’t get there in time.

And Ben Zobrist was ejected. After 1,562 major league games, plus 5½ innings, the most polite super utility man in baseball was finally ejected – his manager right behind him after the late arrival.

Could that be the difference in a nutshell between the Cubs’ 2017 season and this one?

When ump Phil Cuzzi refused to entertain Zobrist's case about a Strike 3 call in the sixth, "I just basically said that’s why we want an electronic strike zone," Zobrist said. "And that’s what obviously got me tossed." (AP Photo/David Banks)

Whether the Cub Apocalypse was set into motion by Zobrist’s historic clash with ump Phil Cuzzi, a dispiriting 7-0 loss to the second-place Brewers certainly underscored some troubling trends for the Cubs.

“Listen, slice it, dice it – we’ve just got to do better,” Maddon said. “We’ve been shut out often lately, and came maybe one pitch away from being shut out again [Sunday night]. There’s nothing to defend there.”

Since Maddon took over as manager in 2015, the Cubs have been the best second-half team in the league the last three years (149-73).

But Tuesday’s loss dropped them to just 13-12 since the All-Star break – a kiddie roller coaster ride without more than two consecutive wins or two consecutive losses at any point.

They cling to the best record in a tightly packed National League despite a post-break stretch that includes a 5.39 ERA by the starting staff after a pair of hanging curve balls by Jose Quintana were turned into two-run homers by Ryan Braun in the first and third innings Tuesday.

They’re averaging 4.0 runs per game over those 25 games after averaging 5.1 before the break.

In fact, they’ve been outscored 128-100 since the break – routed in five of those games.

Their manager has incurred two of his three ejections this year in the last four games.

Their All-Star ace, Jon Lester, has an 8.65 ERA in his last eight starts.

And if not for a bases-loaded walk Friday and a final-pitch swing by a pinch-hitter Sunday, they could be riding a five-game losing streak into Wednesday’s game against the Brewers, with first place on the line.

What might have been doesn’t count. And David Bote’s winning grand slam Sunday was a swing for the ages.

But this is the fine line the Cubs are walking with 44 games left and two teams within 4½ games of them in the NL Central, pending the Cardinals’ late game against the Nationals.

And the formula for the last month isn’t sustainable, especially with 17 of 24 games on the road after Wednesday – including 15 against winning teams.

“I’m not overtly concerned,” Maddon said. “If you look at the reason we’ve been so pedestrian, up and down, we just haven’t hit like we can, and furthermore, giving up that many runs early makes it even more difficult on the offense.”

It’s not going to get any easier, regardless of the schedule, if Lester doesn’t turn it around quickly.

Maddon said they talked since his last start about a change in approach and mixing of pitches that more resembles his strong first half and feel confident in his stuff and his strength.

They also have no idea when or if they’ll get shutdown closer Brandon Morrow back from the disabled list. The discomfort in his biceps lingers, and he has yet to throw off a mound since his last game, July 15.

They also have no timetable for the return of former MVP Kris Bryant, who’s on the disabled list for the second time because of a shoulder injury.

But nobody in the Cubs’ playoff-tested clubhouse seems worried.

Zobrist said the hitting slump led to a hitters-only meeting before Tuesday’s game.

“We had a good discussion,” he said. “I think that we’re going to be fine, and we’ll just keep making adjustments.”

“We’re just not clicking on all cylinders,” leadoff hitter Anthony Rizzo said. “Just keep grinding.”