‘Big Apple’ bites back, as Bulls shoot themselves toward the league basement

NEW YORK – It’s not easy trying to figure out what the Bulls are these days.

Are they a wounded dog, are they in full tank-mode, or simply just another bad NBA team trying to grind through the final 12 games of the regular season?

Likely all of the above.

Either way, the 110-92 loss to the Knicks on Monday night was yet another performance that was painful on the eyes.

First, there was the matter of the starting lineup. It was Summer League all over again, with a little Justin Holiday sprinkled in, as Denzel Valentine, Paul Zipser, Cristiano Felicio and Cameron Payne all started alongside the lone veteran in Holiday.

But before the NBA’s VP of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe can once again play roster police and single out the Bulls for their lineup decisions, unlike a handful of other teams in the standings basement, the Bulls actually had an excuse in the Knicks game.

Their big three of Kris Dunn (turf toe), Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis) and Lauri Markkanen (back) were all back in Chicago, sidelined with injuries, but hoping for a return sooner than later.

The one that Fred Hoiberg seemed the most concerned about was Dunn, who had his right foot put into a walking boot.

“He’s had a little bit of a setback with the toe,’’ Hoiberg said of Dunn. “It’s a little more swollen [Monday], really sore. Zach is feeling better. He had a good conditioning session, got a good lift in. Lauri feels quite a bit better. We’ll re-evaluate it when we get back and make a decision on what we’re going to do.’’

That’s why Hoiberg sounded very guilt-free as far as the NBA was concerned.

“We understand that these are legitimate things going on,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about how it might look to the league. “We’ve still got a lot of things going on with the three guys we accomplished in the trade with Kris and Lauri and Zach, and hopefully we do get them back on the floor sometime soon. When they’re ready to go they’re going to be back out there playing again.

“At the same time we understand that right now we’ve got to look at some guys in different situations, which we’ve done.’’

Plus, the Knicks have been doing the same thing, throwing on the floor the baseball equivalent of September call-ups.

It doesn’t mean it was pretty. Not at all.

The halftime score was 47-37 Knicks, as the two teams combined to shoot 6-for-38 from beyond three-point range in just the first 24 minutes. Ugly didn’t end there, as the Bulls finished the night 3-for-30 from long range with Holiday, Zipser and Payne combining to go 0-for-15.

“I don’t think we’re going to have to worry about them throwing this on ESPN Classic anytime soon,’’ Hoiberg said. “Tough night. When that ball doesn’t go in the hoop it’s ugly out there.’’

Where it wasn’t necessarily ugly was in the tanking department.

The loss dropped the Bulls to 24-46 and officially eliminated them from the playoffs, but also kept them as the eighth-worst team as far as the draft lottery, bringing them to within a game-and-a-half of Brooklyn for top seven.

Felicio led the Bulls with 17 points, while the big disappointment was Valentine. After a 34-point breakout game against Cleveland on Saturday, Valentine had just eight in New York.

“We weren’t hitting,’’ Valentine said. “There’s going to be games where you’re hot and games where you’re not.’’