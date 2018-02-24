Big bats, Javy Baez’ glove power Cubs to 6-1 spring win over Rangers

MESA, Ariz. – Back-to-back homers in the fourth and a pair of unearned runs in the sixth paced the Cubs to a 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers in their spring home opener Saturday at Sloan Park.

Powerful moments

The teams wore Stoneman Douglas High School caps to honor the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting at Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s alma mater.

Rizzo received a loud ovation from fans when he stepped in for his first at-bat before lining out to center. Then in the fourth inning, he hit a two-run homer to left for the Cubs’ first runs.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Rangers manager Jeff Banister before Saturday's exhibition game. Both teams wore Stoneman Douglas caps during the game.

Willson Contreras followed with another homer near the same spot.

Glove work

Second baseman Javy Baez got a jump start on that Gold Glove he said he wants to win this year with a highlight-reel play on his second fielding chance of the spring.

On a high hopper hit over Rizzo near the line, Baez made a sliding snare and threw from his back to get Nomar Mazara by a fraction of a step for the final out of the first inning.

He added a gem in the third on Jurickson Profar’s shot back to the mound that pitcher Cory Mazzoni deflected. As the ball slowed on the grass near the back of the mound, Baez charged 40 feet to pick it up and throw out Profar on another close play.

Bat work

Baez also tripled with two out in the fourth, driving a ball through the right-field gap in his second of two at-bats (before being stranded).

Kris Bryant singled and walked in his two trips to the plate before the regulars all were swapped out of the lineup.

Leadoff roulette

After Ian Happ led off in the Cubs’ spring opener Friday, Albert Almora Jr. got the assignment Saturday – part of a four-man rotation of “auditions” manager Joe Maddon plans for the spring.

Look for Kyle Schwarber to get a turn soon and then Ben Zobrist once he catches up following back tightness the first week of camp and is ready for games.

Almora went 0-for-2 against Rangers right-handers Clayton Blackburn and Jose Leclerc. In a leadoff-by-committee plan, Almora likely would bat there against few, if any, righties.

On deck Sunday

Cubs at Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m., cubs.com audio, Jen-Ho Tseng vs. Madison Bumgarner.