Big day for White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer, with spot in rotation on the line

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Embattled White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer will make his fifth start of the spring on Monday. None of the first four has gone well.

To put it another way: Fulmer’s spring ERA is 18.90.

Actually, it’s hard to say which is worst: the ERA, the 18 hits allowed (in 6 2/3 innings), the 10 walks or … let’s just stop there. The point is the 24-year-old gets this chance and then one more before spring games give way to the regular season, and his spot in the rotation is on the line.

Veteran Hector Santiago is expected to pitch, and if he does he’ll remain lined up to replace Fulmer in the rotation if that’s the way the Sox choose to go. Today would be the fourth time this spring Santiago piggybacked on a Fulmer start.

Monday is a big day for White Sox pitcher Carson Fulmer, who's still searching for his first good outing of the spring. (AP)

“Every year of my career has been a grind or a battle in spring training for a spot or a bullpen spot,” Santiago said. “I just try to be positive. I always try to be a positive guy. I try to be happy. Just put the ball in my hand, and I’m going to go out there and try to succeed and, at the end of the day, let the coaches and staff make the decision.”

The Sox’ lineup against RHP Albert Suarez and the Diamondbacks in Scottsdale:

2B Yoan Moncada

RF Avisail Garcia

1B Jose Abreu

LF Nicky Delmonico

3B Matt Davidson

C Wellington Castillo

DH Matt Skole

CF Adam Engel

And now, once more for your viewing pleasure:

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com