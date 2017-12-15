Big finish or not, it’s all about 2018 for Bears’ QB Mitch Trubisky

Signs of progress? The most important thing for Mitch Trubisky in the final three games of the Bears’ season is for him to be walking upright out of U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 31 in good health.

Trubisky is likely to face an offseason of change following the conclusion of his rookie season — likely a new head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. And almost certainly significant changes in his wide receiver corps. His rapport with Cam Meredith is likely more important than his rapport with Kendall Wright. And it’s possible his connection with Kevin White could be more important than his connection with Dontrelle Inman.

Regardless of what Trubisky does in the final three games this season, his most significant “progress” is that he looks the part and plays the part of quarterback-of-the-future. He hasn’t yet justified the high price general manager Ryan Pace paid to take him ahead of Deshaun Watson, but on the field, in the huddle and in the lockerroom, Trubisky has shown enough leadership to go with his skill-set that the next guy will have a lot to work with. He’s not Cade McNown.

“He’s a stud,” said guard Josh Sitton, who had a front-row seat to the ascension of Aaron Rodgers from prospect to superstar. “You saw the talent right away … the nuances of the game he just keeps learning and learning. He gives you all the confidence in the world as a guy in the locker room and on the field, in the huddle. He has that look in his eye where you’re thinking, ‘All right — he’s going to get the job done.’

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky is coming off his best performance of the season — completing 25-of-32 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 112.4 passer rating, plus a four-yard touchdown run on a zone-read keeper, in a 33-7 victory over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium last Sunday. (Frank Victores/AP)

There’s no doubt Trubisky is a better quarterback today than he was when he made his first start against the Vikings in Week 5. He’s not only learning how to play quarterback at the NFL level, but growing into the role of face-of-the-franchise NFL quarterback — something the Bears haven’t had arguably since Sid Luckman.

“I feel like I’ve been getting better each week,” Trubisky said. “I don’t know about specific areas. All I’m worried about is winning and getting better each day. I think it all starts with leadership and coming into the building, working hard, making sure I’m preparing the right way. Walking around the builing with a positive mind-set, picking up the guys, making sure everyone’s locked in at practice. And then doing my job.”

The final three games will be fun to watch, but a little scary for disgruntled Bears fans looking forward to a coaching change. It’s possible — though not likely — that Trubisky could be good enough in the final three games to convince Pace that Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone have earned the right to carry on after overcoming a season of obstacles — the Mike Glennon experience, the dearth of NFL-quality wide receivers, etc. — to take Trubisky from Point A to Point B.

“I’m proud of where we’ve come as a team,” Trubisky said, “and you can look at the wins and losses. But I think there is different growth as far as chemistry and the positive vibe around the building and how we feel, the attitude in the locker room. That’s probably what I feel best about — where the team is at, where the mind-set is at.”

That’s a solid foundation. And a strong finish would be encouraging — even against a Bengals defense missing five starters, a fading Lions defense that ranks 27th in total yards, a winless Browns team and a Vikings defense that could be coasting to the playoffs. But with the winds of change blowing toward Halas Hall, it’s all about next season for Mitch Trubisky. As long as he gets there in one piece, it’s all good.

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com