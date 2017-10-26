Big Game Hunting: Penn State-Ohio State about revenge — for both teams

We have arrived at the Big Ten’s regular-season game of the year, and, no, it doesn’t involve Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, the highest-paid coach in the history of the league.

Nor does it involve unbeaten Wisconsin, which, as we near the stretch run toward the college football playoff, has folks around the nation noticing: Holy cheese curds, this team hasn’t beaten anybody at all.

It doesn’t involve Michigan State, back in winning form at 4-0 in the conference and yet, if we’re being honest, still widely regarded as perhaps somewhat of a fluke.

Look, it’s No. 2 Penn State at No. 6 Ohio State (2:30 p.m., Fox-32) and it ought to be more than good enough for even the most discerning fan.

Penn State's Grant Haley returns a blocked kick for a touchdown in last year's overtime upset of Ohio State. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)

“It’s going to be a war,” Buckeyes All-American center Billy Price said.

The Buckeyes (6-1 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) have the league’s leading offense, a growing machine that has cranked out over 50 points and 500 yards in four straight games. The Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0) have been next-best offensively and — tiny little detail — have the stingiest scoring defense (9.6 points per game) in the nation.

The star power in this game is off the charts. PSU has big-play quarterback Trace McSorley, but OSU matches him with longtime starter J.T. Barrett, who has thrown 21 touchdown passes and only one interception this season. The Buckeyes have freshman running back J.K. Dobbins lighting up the league with 775 rushing yards, but the Nittany Lions counter with arguably the best player in college football in running back-return man Saquon Barkley, who leads the nation in all-purpose yards.

“He’s the best all-purpose guy we’ve faced maybe in my career,” OSU coach Urban Meyer said of Barkley. “He’s obviously a great running back, but they do a good job using him and creating matchup issues. I’d be careful to say this, but he’s as good an all-purpose running back as we’ve seen — and that’s 30 years.”

PSU is coming off a 42-13 wipeout of Michigan, after which coach James Franklin pretended not to know the identity of the team’s next opponent. Uh-oh — bulletin-board material?

“It’s funny,” Franklin said, “because whenever you do anything like this, other fan bases and nationally, they’re looking for reasons to go crazy.”

OSU is coming off a bye, and Meyer’s teams — at his previous stops, too — always have been devastating with an extra week to prepare. Also: The Buckeyes have last year to think about. As the No. 2 team in the country, they were upset in overtime by PSU and watched the Nittany Lions go on to win the Big Ten.

“Is revenge a motivator?” Meyer said. “Yeah, it is.”

But guess what? The Nittany Lions weren’t exactly thrilled last winter when they watched a rival that didn’t even win the East division, let alone Big Ten title, participate in the playoff. That’s a motivator, too, pal. I’ll take PSU — a 6½-point underdog — in an outright upset.

No. 14 NC State at No. 9 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m., Ch. 5) is of greater national interest than one might’ve expected before the season, and not only because Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren, formerly of Northern Illinois, referred to the Irish this week as the “enemy.” Both teams are on the short list of biggest and best surprises in 2017.

We can only imagine how exciting times are for the Wolfpack (6-1, 4-0 ACC), who have won six straight, have powerhouse Clemson on deck and, against the Irish (6-1), are in their first matchup of top-15 teams since way the heck back in 1980.

But the Irish, favored by 7½, are riding a serious wave themselves, one that potentially could carry them to the playoff. If they’re as good as coach Brian Kelly believes they are, their running game, ranked sixth nationally, will outfight NC State’s run defense, also ranked sixth nationally. They’ll also be able to pressure Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley — who hasn’t thrown an interception since last season — into mistakes.

That’s the plan, anyway. I’ll buy it. Irish, 34-24.

Two big ones from the Big 12: No. 4 TCU at No. 25 Iowa State (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) and No. 11 Oklahoma State at No. 22 West Virginia (11 a.m., Ch. 7). At 4-0 in league play, the Horned Frogs have a one-game lead over each of these other three teams (plus Oklahoma).

As much admiration as I have for the turnaround the Cyclones are authoring, I don’t see them staying within 6½ points of TCU. Cowboys-Mountaineers, on the other hand, could go any which way. I’d feel better about the pick if its defense were playing better, but give me home ’dog WVU and the 7½.

And I’d never forget Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia (2:30 p.m., Ch. 2) in Jacksonville. The three-loss Gators are sorry messes, with coach Jim McElwain seemingly digging himself into a deeper hole by the day. The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) have their eyes on Alabama’s crown in the SEC. But this is the (former) World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, dang it, in which Florida — on a 21-5 run in the rivalry series — has owned Georgia. A 14½-point spread? So high! Not high enough this time.

My favorite favorite: Louisville -2½ at Wake Forest (11:20 a.m., ESPN Extra). Because — what’s his name again? — Lamar Jackson.

My favorite underdog: Minnesota +7½ at Iowa (5:30 p.m., FS1). The P.J. Fleck-led Gophers are ravenous after getting their first taste of Big Ten victory last weekend.

Last week: 7-0 straight up, 4-3 vs. the spread.

Season to date: 45-16 straight up, 31-30 vs. the spread.

