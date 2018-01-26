Big Knobs, Hobie kayaks, Widow Maker, shore sonar: Opening day, Schaumburg Show

Mandy Oberfoell counting tungsten jigs at Widow Maker Lures booth at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center. Credit: Dale Bowman

Watching shotgun shells, orange jigs and duck decoys being tossed into Dominic “Big Knobs’’ Culjan’s coffin still lingers in memory, even a decade later, from the most distinctive funeral I’ve ever seen.

Of all things Thursday, I looked at guy ahead of me and saw a green jacket from “Big Knobs Tackle Shop’’ in Utica.

The things you see at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center. “The Schaumburg Show,” the big show in the Chicago area, runs through today.

Here’s a few things that grabbed me on opening day.

The guy in the jacket was Dennis Van Meenen of Cary, a notable fisherman who once held a line-class world record for sauger. His sauger may still be the heaviest caught from the Illinois River.

The rise of kayaks keeps building. Jeff Heimsoth, owner of Quest Watersports (booth 107), said the Hobie Compass is the new kayak this yaar. It is one of the lightest at 87 pounds, versatile enough for fishing and general usage, and priced at $1,949.

“More and more are giving up big boats, or supplementing the big boat, or migrating from shore fishing,’’ he said.

That is a notable shift that keeps on.

Most inventive thing I saw was the sonar mapping and viewing system from Deeper Smart Sonar (deepersonar.com) for shore fishing. Well, shore, kayak or ice fishing. Set up an app, then do magic on your local pond or lake. There’s a show special for $220.

I’m a fan of ice jigs and Arden Katz directed me to Widow Maker Lures (103). Mandy and Brian Oberfoell. had some first-in-the-Chicago-area jigs out, including tungsten jigs in glow and metallic. The show special on the tungsten jigs is $2 each or 12 for $20.

Clearly Outdoors (415) had a system of tight, but adjustable easy, slip bobbers with a show specials of three bobbers and 32 stops for $10.

The Forest Preserves of Cook County booth (900) had the usual fishing booklet and the stocking chart from 2017, explaining the more than 300,000 fish stocked.

Chae Dolsen (Webster Lake Guide Service, booth 821), mentioned the the Professional Musky Tournament Trail championship will be on Webster in October. Might be the closest that comes to Chicago.

For families, the Birds of Prey exhibit (by the concessions) is always a hit. I asked Larry DeVera, if the barred owl he was holding was named, he said, “No. If you name them, people think they are pets. The show is the biggest event we have. The show [through donations and money from the show] helps feed the birds.’’

Also for families is the fish simulator in the Maple Bassmasters’ booth (first aisle left). On the opposite end by the boats is a whole knot of family stuff from Chauncey’s Great Outdoors to the Chicago Herpetological Society.

Just good to see John Mannerino at Rocky’s Angling Pursuits (307). He and his wife sooth my soul. Also good, as other years, to see the coolers of big crappie on ice from Reelfoot Lake at the Blue Bank Resort booth (405).

I bet the Buffalo Valley Spice & Peter Peppers Pickles (17) will again be crushed and lined deepest of the show.

Show on.

