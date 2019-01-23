A big largemouth bass from warmer days: Fish of the Week

Seems like the right week for Natalie Hoffmann, 7, with a big largemouth bass caught Sept. 8.

“She caught it about 2 feet from shore on a kid’s Zebco, bobber, hook and a piece of a crawler on a small pond in Barrington Hills,” memory-making grandfather Ron Riebock emailed.

