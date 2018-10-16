Big-man Bobby Portis says staying with Bulls beyond this season in his ‘DNA’

Bobby Portis couldn’t see himself in a different NBA jersey.

Not next season — not ever from the way he was talking Tuesday.

That could all be put to the test come July.

With the Bulls and Portis unable to reach an extension on his rookie deal by the Monday deadline, Portis will play out the 2018-19 season and become a restricted free agent next offseason.

According to Portis, he will do so distraction-free.

“No distraction at all,” Portis said. “I play this game because I love it. Obviously, you want to make as much money as possible to help your family. But I started playing basketball because it’s fun to me and I loved it. I still have that same passion, that same heart every night I go out there.

“My game won’t change. I’m still going to give it all I got.’’

The Sun-Times reported on Monday that talks, and even the inability to reach a deal, were amicable throughout, and both sides confirmed that.

Vice president of basketball John Paxson said Tuesday that “we value Bobby Portis,’’ and that he would be a top priority in the offseason.

It’s a gamble for the Bulls, but smart business.

The 2019 free-agent class – restricted and unrestricted – has the potential to be star-filled, and with teams still trying to get out of the corner many painted themselves into with the rampant spending from the 2016 offseason, the game of chicken has begun.

If Portis has a great season and the outside market values him, the Bulls still have the right to match any offer and keep him . Not exactly a new practice for this franchise, as the Bulls went through that process with Zach LaVine and Nikola Mirotic the previous two offseasons.

Both were restricted free agents, and though Mirotic never received an offer to match, the Bulls opted to match the four-year, $78 million offer Sacramento made to LaVine in July.

Portis was watching.

“Normally, that’s how it goes,’’ Portis said. “But with me, I couldn’t see myself in no other jersey. Obviously, I got Bulls DNA. Me and the city have a love connection somewhere. At the same time, I just enjoy playing for the Bulls. Hopefully, in the spring things can work out.’’

Portis, taken 22nd overall in the 2015 draft, has a chance to be that breakout player for the Bulls this season, inserted into the starting lineup for now.

In his five preseason games, Portis was the second-leading scorer, averging 17. Even when Lauri Markkanen returns from his right elbow injury and takes back that starting spot, Portis plans to be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, bringing energy and scoring with that second unit.

“Bobby is a true pro,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He’s always reliable with his energy and with his effort, and he’s going to continue to go out and play that way.’’