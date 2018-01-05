Big man Cristiano Felicio remains an enigma for the Bulls, and a costly one

DALLAS – As far as rebuilds go, there haven’t been many missteps by Gar/Pax since they chose to venture down that path with the trade of Jimmy Butler.

Four years and $32 million for Cristiano Felicio this summer might be their only one. At least the most glaring one.

Felicio played in just six games since Dec. 1, and last played mop-up minutes on Dec. 23 in a blow-out win over Orlando. Looking to get him some run on Friday, the Bulls sent the 6-foot-9 big man to the G-League Windy City Bulls just so he could work on his timing in a live game.

Felicio put up 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the loss to Fort Wayne, and is planning to meet his NBA teammates in Indianapolis for Saturday night’s game. That doesn’t mean he’s promised anything once he returns.

“Cris obviously played some early for us and he struggled,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said of his third-year player. “I think he’ll be the first one to admit that. Now it’s about continuing to keep his timing and stay in shape as much as he can. The Windy City option is a good one for him.

“Now it’s about when he does get his opportunity, going out and taking advantage of it, which there will be time for Cris this year. There’s no doubt about it. Everyone that’s on the roster will get their opportunity, based on the length of the season and different types of things that come up. Different circumstances, injuries and that type of thing. The important thing is for Cris to keep himself ready and again, he’s done a good job with that, with practices, individual workouts, and now going down and playing for Windy City.’’

Just not when he’s on the floor for the Bulls.

A find of general manager Gar Forman, Felicio has watched his skills seemingly diminish since the middle of last season. That’s why his extension seemed a bit much.

Of the five bigs the Bulls have on the roster Felicio is a clear fifth, and not by a little. That could change if Nikola Mirotic is traded, but expect the DNP [Did Not Play] Coaches Decision to continue to pile up until then.

“I do have confidence in Cris,’’ Hoiberg said. “When your number is called to go out there and do what you can control, which is to play hard and do the things that we know he’s good at.’’

The daily LaVine update

Zach LaVine made it through the six consecutive practices with no setbacks, had a light workout with the team in Dallas on Friday, and will get an intense workout in before the game against the Pacers, according to Hoiberg.

Then will come meeting time, as the Bulls will gather with trainers, doctors and LaVine, and map out his return from left anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

“We’ll have a lot more to say after we all get together next week,’’ Hoiberg said. “Like we’ve been talking about all along, he’s been making great strides, he’s making great progress. He’s passed every test. He did the six straight days of contact, passed with flying colors, so now it’s just a matter of sitting down and try and find the optimal day to get him back in uniform.’’