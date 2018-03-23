Big man Lauri Markkanen makes his return, but Bulls still lose fourth straight

It’s not a pretty time on the NBA calendar.

The haves can afford to rest All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injured right ankle with a playoff spot all but locked up, while the have nots are auditioning the likes of Cameron Payne and Noah Vonleh to find out if they have a spot on next season’s Bulls roster.

The haves are playing meaningful games, while the have nots are jockeying for lottery balls.

Sleep easy Bulls fans. Following Friday’s 118-105 loss to Milwaukee at the United Center, only 10 games left.

Just don’t let coach Fred Hoiberg in on the excitement of the countdown, as he wants to squeeze some sort of meaning out of all 40 quarters left.

“Each time these guys step on the floor it’s important to show what they can do for their careers and to see who the organization feels is a good long-term fit,’’ Hoiberg said. “We talked about this the other night after the [loss to Denver], these guys have to go out there and play with great effort, and take advantage of the opportunities that are there for them right now. And each and every minute they’re on the floor is valuable experience for these guys to come out and show what they can do, prove that they belong.’’

And again, have to do that short-handed.

While Lauri Markkanen was back in the starting lineup against the Bucks – his first game since Mar. 11 because of back spasms – Hoiberg’s starting unit was still without regulars Kris Dunn (toe injury) and Zach LaVine (left knee tendinitis).

There remained no timetable for either to return, especially LaVine who could simply be shut down for the remainder of the season.

As for Markkanen, he was eased back into game action, getting 22 minutes of work in against Milwaukee (38-34), scoring nine points on 3-for-7 shooting. What really mattered, however, was no setbacks with the back and more opportunities for the rookie to get more playing time.

He won’t play in Saturday’s back-to-back in Detroit, but was hoping that was the last speedbump.

“I felt OK,’’ Markkanen said. “Of course you think about it a little bit, but it was good to get out there and get some run in.

“I want to play every game, but you’ve got to be smart, too.’’

It was the fourth straight loss for the Bulls (24-48), but it once again didn’t change the blueprint of the league’s basement.

Even with the loss, New York and Brooklyn also stumbled, which meant the Bulls remained in that No. 8 spot from the bottom. As it stands right now, there are nine teams in the NBA with a winning percentage of .361 or lower.

An ugly look for the league, but one that Hoiberg hopes will be changing soon, starting with his own organization.

“It is what it is,’’ Hoiberg said of the seemingly large talent gap. “I know that all the teams that are in positions like ours are going to do everything they can to get out of it to where we’re competing for hopefully playoff spots in the near future.

“We had some really good stretches of basketball that we can build on and it’s going to be an important offseason to try and build the right habits, get guys to go out there and play with great chemistry, very similar to what was going on when we had that streak in December and January. It’s going to be a lot of work this offseason, but I think that everybody is committed to it and excited about it.’’