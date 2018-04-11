Big-swinging Javy Baez scores big (twice) and small as Cubs rout upstart Pirates

If this is what Javy Baez is going to do in April, with the game-time wind chills in the 30s, during a home-opening week that already has included snow and rain, what might be coming in June?

“I feel really great, especially [considering] the weather,” said Baez, whose two homers Wednesday gave him four in two games – and who also played a key small-ball role in the Cubs’ four-run sixth inning during the 13-5 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday night.

His go-ahead three-run homer in the second and pile-on solo shot in the eighth made him the first Cub with back-to-back two-homer games since Alfonso Soriano in May of 2008.

“I’m a guy that I keep warming up during the season,” Baez said. “I know that. So I don’t have any pressure. I’m not rushing to get hot. I’m just trying to see the ball and hit the ball and make good contact.”

That doesn’t mean he’s not swinging out of his helmet at times when he thinks a 3-0 cookie might be on the way – as he did one pitch before Wednesday’s second-inning homer, and and early in the eighth-inning at-bat.

But Baez has been productive enough on the bases and at the plate in the early going to provide some of the Cubs’ bigger impact moments already – not to mention a team-leading nine RBI.

Despite just a .229 batting average, Baez has a .714 slugging percentage because seven of his eight hits have gone for extra bases.

With the game tied in the bottom of the sixth, Baez struck out swinging big at a wild pitch leading off the sixth but was able to reach first easily on the carom.

After taking second on Jason Heyward’s grounder to first, he stole second – allowing him to be able to score when pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella’s grounder to drawn-in second baseman Josh Harrison was thrown wide of the plate.

At which point the dam burst on the Pirates bullpen, with Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist delivering hits in an inning that put the Cubs ahead 8-4.

They added on in the seventh with another big inning for the blowout.

Until then, the upstart, division-leading Pirates had looked good enough for 1½ games to suggest a series victory against the Cubs.

“What I’m seeing is they’re all swinging the bat well all at the same time, and it’s coming right out of the chute,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of the Pirates, who won the series opener Tuesday. “Offensively, they’re playing at the top of their game.

“I don’t understand their pitching yet. But on the field they can play with anybody. And Cincinnati can play with anybody on the field. Teams on the field in this division are really good.

“And then you’re going to go as your pitching goes, I think.”

For the Cubs on this night, that meant leaning on the bullpen again after a second rough outing in three starts for Opening Day starter Jon Lester.

Lester ground through five innings, walking three and giving up five hits before handing off a 4-4 game to Brian Duensing and the rest of the bullpen.

After a scoreless first, Lester gave up a one-out single, followed by a walk and then two pitches later a three-run homer to Sean Rodriguez.

He gave up two more singles in the inning before escaping. And by the end of his 96-pitch start, he was unable to complete a 1-2-3 inning, eventually giving up the tying run in the fifth on a one-out double by Starling Marte and two-out single by Francisco Cervelli.

But the Cubs’ big outburst against Steven Brault and the Pirates bullpen was more than enough – including three-hit games from Almora and Bryant and a pinch home run from Ian Happ during the four-run seventh.

“The primary difference right now with our record not being better is just that we haven’t hit to our levels yet,” Maddon said before the game. “We’ve got to get the ball in play more consistently. And we will.”