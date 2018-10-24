Big Ten fines Michigan State $10,000 and reprimands Harbaugh, Dantonio

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 20: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on with Don Brown the defensive coordinator while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan won the game 21-7. | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten has fined Michigan State $10,000 and reprimanded the Spartans football team, coach Mark Dantonio, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush for their actions and comments regarding a confrontation before last week’s game.

The Big Ten said Wednesday in a statement Michigan State violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy when its team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with Michigan players, who were on the field during pregame warmups.

Dantonio, who was walking behind the team during its pregame ritual, was reprimanded for “failing to take action to mitigate a foreseeable conflict from occurring.”

Harbaugh was reprimanded for postgame comments about the incident and Dantonio. Bush was reprimanded for tearing up Michigan State’s midfield logo with his cleats before the game.