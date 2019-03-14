Big Ten tourney: Illinois sinks like a stone in season-ending 83-62 loss to Iowa

After Illinois beat Northwestern in overtime on the first night of the Big Ten tournament at the United Center, coach Brad Underwood wondered aloud if maybe, just maybe, a 13-win Illini also-ran might peak at the perfect time and pull off something special.

“You only need a little ripple to create a tidal wave,” he said.

Instead, the 11th-seeded Illini sank as sixth-seeded Iowa dominated the second half of a 83-62 victory.

It was 37-31 after a first half in which the teams traded runs and fans on both sides took turns getting loud. But the Illini (13-20) were revealed as pretenders from there. Iowa’s zone defense completely flummoxed Underwood’s young lineup, and the Hawkeyes (22-10) seemingly had wide-open shooters everywhere at the other end.

Illinois's Da'Monte Williams (20) looks to pass against Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

The harsh truth is, Illinois didn’t resemble a team fighting for its postseason life. When the going got tough, the Illini looked all too ready to accept the inevitable.

It was a season that might’ve been, but never was, yet asked Illini fans to believe in what’s next anyway. Yes, the Illini have lots of promising talent with Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Trent Frazier and Tevian Jones all expected, at this point, to be back. No doubt, the anticipation for incoming center Kofi Cockburn — a potential program-changing recruit — is off the charts.

There is every reason to believe the Illini will be much better — with a legitimately high ceiling — in 2019-20. On the other hand, there is no earthly record this season’s squad needed to end with the lowest winning percentage (.364) at the school since 1974-75.

The Hawkeyes got 17 points from Nicholas Baer, several monster dunks by Tyler Cook and enough open looks to shoot over 50 percent from both two- and three-point range. They’ll face No. 3 seed Michigan in Friday’s quarterfinals.