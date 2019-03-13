Big Ten tourney: Illinois outlasts Northwestern 74-69 in overtime at the UC

The upper levels of the United Center were emptier than a supermodel’s refrigerator. But the lower one Wednesday night could almost be described as “rocking” as No. 11 seed Illinois and No. 14 seed Northwestern battled in the Big Ten tournament.

All in all, Illinois’ 74-69 victory more than got the job done as a first taste of March Madness.

It was anyone’s game from the first bounce to the final moments, and at least the Illini (12-20) — who will face No. 6 seed Iowa on Thursday — and Wildcats (13-19) gave fans that much in a season when both teams have been beyond disappointing.

Iowa hammered Illinois by 24 points in the teams’ lone meeting this season.

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) eyes a rebound against Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)

Freshman big man Giorgio Bezhanishvili carried the Illini early, scoring their first 14 points of the game, and finished with a game-high 26 before fouling out. Trent Frazier, who had 21, grabbed the flag from there and kept charging uphill in the late stages.

The Wildcats got 20 points from freshman A.J. Turner and 17 — in his last two-plus hours in purple — from senior big man Dererk Pardon. Northwestern was without top player Vic Law, who sat out with a lacerated knee suffered in Saturday’s loss to Purdue.

Northwestern has essentially come unglued in two seasons since making the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Coach Chris Collins’ team lose 12 of its last 13 games — even worse than last year’s seven straight losses to end things.

The Illini, who haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013, still have a faint sparkle of life. It’s better than nothing.