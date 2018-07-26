With bigger role, Bears TE Trey Burton expected to put up bigger numbers in 2018

BOURBONNAIS — Tight end Trey Burton knows he’ll play a bigger role for the Bears than he did as the third tight end with the Super Bowl champion Eagles last year. But it’s still too early to know just how that will translate into receptions, yards and touchdowns.

“We’ll find out,” Burton said when asked if he’s going to get the ball enough in Matt Nagy’s offense. “That’s not really my job.”

Though he was the Bears’ second biggest splash in free agency behind wide receiver Allen Robinson when he signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($22 million guaranteed) in the offseason, Burton’s role figures to vary from week to week, pending matchups and game situations. If there’s any consistent responsibility, it’s to make plays when the Bears need them most — on third down, short yardage and at at the goal line.

Burton has made his share of plays in the early practices at training camp at Olivet Nazarene, but it’s too early to see just how well he’ll fit in Nagy’s offense and how effective he’ll be.

Bears tight end Trey Burton (talking with reporters after practice at training camp in Bourbonnais on Thursday) had 23 receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles last season. He is expected to put up better numbers in a bigger role with the Bears in 2018. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times)

“They’re throwing a lot of stuff at us right now,” Burton said. “We’re doing a lot of stuff in the classroom and a lot of guys are studying hard — long nights, asking a lot of really good questions.

“We’re kind of not playing as fast as we will be playing, but guys are making good steps. Not as many mental errors as I would expect from my previous offenses. Everyone’s picking it up pretty well.”

Nagy said Burton is fitting into the offense as he expected, even if it’s not as perceptible as he hopes it will be in the season.

“There’s zero game-planning going on right now in practice. The guys know it,” Nagy said. “So what they’re all trying to do is just kind of understand what the concept is and then they go. Once we get into the preseason and the [regular] season, it will be totally different.”

Burton played 300 offensive snaps for the Eagles last season — tied for 62nd among NFL tight ends. His snap count on offense is expected to increase significantly with the Bears, and he’s preparing in camp with that in mind.

“Just working on run blocking and getting in that condition for playing a lot more plays than I have in the past,” said Burton, who had 23 receptions for 248 yards (10.8 avg.) and five touchdowns for the Eagles last season. “I never really got that many opportunities to work on the run-game stuff because I was third behind [Brent] Celek and [Zach] Ertz.”

Being effective as a run blocker could be challenging for the 6-3, 235-pound Burton. “That’s not my strength,” he acknowledged. “I”m trying to work on technique. I’m a smaller guy, so I know my technique has to be on-point to win against bigger, stronger dudes.”

