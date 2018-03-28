Bigger than usual catfish from Braidwood: Girl earns Fish of the Week

Cheyenne Haga caught a 17-inch catfish bigger than the usual “fiddlers’’ at Braidwood Lake on opening day. Her grandfather, “Big Ed’’ Jarman, emailed that she caught it slow drifting a night crawler with a split shot under a slip float. It was the largest of several catfish she caught after school on March 1.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Submit nominations on Facebook (Dale Bowman), on Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or by email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).