Bill Murray is bringing bell-bottoms back

Sporting bell-bottoms from his own fashion line, Bill Murray watches his shot in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday. | Getty Images

Comedian, actor, bad lounge singer — is there anything Bill Murray can’t do? Now, Chicago’s favorite funny guy has added fashion mogul to his resume.

As he does every year around this time, Murray graces golf fans with his presence in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The former caddy usually makes an eye-rubbing fashion statement with his loud outfits, and he hasn’t let the gallery down this year.

Murray took the course in some busy, bright bell-bottoms that had everyone talking … in muffled tones behind his back, I’m sure.

The story behind the pants? They’re part of the William Murray fashion line launched by Bill and his brothers in 2016.

Under the heading, “Help Bill bring back bell-bottoms” on his website, here are the details on the pants:

Ultralight, 4-way stretch fabric.

Moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant, too.

Spacious, ball-accommodating pockets fore and aft.

Supportive elastic waistband.

Signature Lucy the Caboosie print.

The pants are not available for retail just yet, but if the crowdfunding goal is met — it’s currently at 22 percent with 28 days left — they’ll retail for $100.30.