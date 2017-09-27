Bill Murray in talks to play Joe Maddon in Cubs World Series flick

Bill Murray (left) visits with Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon before a June 2016 away game against the Atlanta Braves. | Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

It’s not set in stone, but Wilmette’s own Bill Murray might play Cubs manager Joe Maddon in a proposed film about the team’s historic postseason last year.

Murray — well-known for his love of the Cubs — is negotiating to play Maddon in a movie about the North Siders’ World Series win, Deadline.com reports.

Murray could be the perfect fit for the role given the fact the comedian and writer had firsthand experience of the emotional roller coaster that was October and the beginning of November last fall.

From champagne showers to holding back salty tears, Murray attended nearly every postseason game and was spotted several times during game broadcasts high-fiving fans around him and looking extremely concerned, as well. He even had the chance to join in the Cubs’ World Series celebration, spraying champagne on team president Theo Epstein.

Maddon laughed when he found out that Murray might play him in a film.

“Are you serious? That’s awesome,” said Maddon, who claims he didn’t even know the flick was in the works. “He’s much better looking than me. Second, it’s very flattering if that is true.”

Murray would join Australian director Shane Abbess, who is best known for his sci-fi films, including “Gabriel,” but happens to be a huge fan of American baseball.

Titled “Teammate,” the movie will focus on last year’s memorable march to the elusive championship by the team dubbed Major League Baseball’s “Lovable Losers.” The film will be produced by former Chicagoan Ted Field, a member of the Marshall Field family that long owned the Sun-Times.

The screenplay will be based on the book penned by retired Cubs catcher David Ross and Don Yaeger, “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages.” Ross played for the Cubs for two seasons, finally reaching that magic moment when the team beat the Indians in that rain-delayed, 10-inning Game 7.

Sun-Times staff

