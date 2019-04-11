Bill for parking fees at Starved Rock SP is dead in the water: By one vote

Looking downriver at Plum Island from Starved Rock at Starved Rock State Park; SB1310, to allow parking fees, was defeated Thursday in the Senate. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

The bill for parking fees at Starved Rock State Park died in the Illinois Senate Thursday, by one vote.

SB1310, sponsored by Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris), would have allowed the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to have parking fees at Starved Rock SP, the most visited park in Illinois.

Part of the reason for it dying–the exclussion of LaSalle County residents from paying–is legit.

But I think we need to have a broader-based discussion on park fees and hammer it out as a state-wide issue, not just for Starved Rock SP.

Click here for the progression of SB1310 and a fuller description.

Here is the explanation from Rezin’s spokeswoman Ellie Leonard: