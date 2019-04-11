Bill for parking fees at Starved Rock State Park: Stalled, for now

Looking downriver at Plum Island from Starved Rock at Starved Rock State Park, where vehicle fees are being proposed. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

The bill to allow the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to set up parking fees at Starved Rock State Park missed Senate passage by one vote Wednesday.

SB1310 needed 30 yes votes to pass and the vote was 29-9.

The sticking point was exempting LaSalle County residents from the parking fees.

I think the senators showed wisdom in balking at that exemption. It would set a complicated precedent.

Click here to read the bill and its progress.

Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris), the sponsor, put the bill on postponed consideration, something that was new to me.

Here is the word from Rezin,, via spokeswoman Ellie Leonard: