For a guy who suffered from a stuttering problem and barely spoke well into adulthood, Bill Walton is sure making up for lost time.
Now, the Big Red-Head won’t shut up. Just ask Dave Pasch and Doris Burke, his announcing partners for the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game on Wednesday night.
Walton and Pasch usually are busy announcing Pac-12 college basketball most nights, but ESPN decided to pull a switch and move the pair to an NBA game.
The results were enlightening as Walton talked very little basketball while he elaborated on everything from volcanoes to Steve Jobs and sacrificial lambs.
As always, late night Twitter lit up for the vociferous national treasure. Take a look (and listen):
