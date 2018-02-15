Bill Walton was at his quintessential best last night for Warriors-Blazers game

Expect to hear about everything but the game at hand when Bill Walton gets behind the microphone. | Getty Images

For a guy who suffered from a stuttering problem and barely spoke well into adulthood, Bill Walton is sure making up for lost time.

Now, the Big Red-Head won’t shut up. Just ask Dave Pasch and Doris Burke, his announcing partners for the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers game on Wednesday night.

Walton and Pasch usually are busy announcing Pac-12 college basketball most nights, but ESPN decided to pull a switch and move the pair to an NBA game.

The results were enlightening as Walton talked very little basketball while he elaborated on everything from volcanoes to Steve Jobs and sacrificial lambs.

As always, late night Twitter lit up for the vociferous national treasure. Take a look (and listen):

Bill Walton legitimately just said “Look at Nurkic play. From Bosnia. How’d he get over here?” pic.twitter.com/KwtsmxDrHu — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) February 15, 2018

Doris Burke: “any thoughts about this game”

Bill Walton: pic.twitter.com/3fhYGfcYfn — 6'7-Eleven Inches (@LeBandz_James) February 15, 2018

"I dropped out of the political science world because Nixon was president and I was like, this isn't a science!" Bill Walton, very topical — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) February 15, 2018

Doris Burke alludes to Durant’s guard-like handles which somehow segues Bill Walton into a discussion about Steve Jobs what did my ears just listen to pic.twitter.com/s2qKHguwHh — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 15, 2018

Bill Walton on Steve Kerr: "A giant among shriveling midgets out here who are cowering and afraid." — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) February 15, 2018

“I’ve never lost more faith in humanity than that moment.” — Bill Walton talking about losing the ESPN Celebrity Game as a coach. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 15, 2018

Dave Pasch “Here’s Swaggy P” Bill Walton “Who? Dave Pasch “That’s his nickname.” Bill Walton “I wouldn’t have guessed that” pic.twitter.com/bVo9gahJ2V — Jesse Foster (@Jesse__Foster) February 15, 2018

