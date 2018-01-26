Bills’ Eric Wood abruptly announces retirement due to neck injury

Veteran Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood took to social media Friday morning to surprisingly tell everyone that his football career is over.

Wood, 31, found out during a season-ending physical that he had suffered a neck injury and would no longer be cleared to play. A one-time Pro Bowl lineman, Wood has been with the Bills his entire career.

I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season-ending physical with the Bills. After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment. — Eric Wood (@EWood70) January 26, 2018

Other than missing parts of the 2011 and 2016 seasons due to leg injuries, Wood played and started in 120 games since the Bills made him their No. 1 pick in 2009. Woods was able to play in the Bills’ first playoff game in 18 seasons this year.