Bills reveal receiver Kelvin Benjamin has torn knee cartilage

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin does indeed have torn cartilage in his right knee.

The Bills revealed the exact nature of the injury on Monday when correcting a comment coach Sean McDermott made earlier in the day.

McDermott said “No,” when asked if Benjamin had a torn meniscus. A team spokesman, however, informed reporters about a half hour later that the player’s meniscus was torn, while saying McDermott misunderstood the question.

A week earlier, McDermott would only say tests revealed there was no ligament damage to Benjamin’s knee.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. | Jae C. Hong/AP

Benjamin did not travel with the team for Buffalo’s 16-10 win at Kansas City on Sunday.

He was hurt while being tackled after making a 20-yard catch on Buffalo’s opening drive in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a week earlier.

McDermott continues to list Benjamin as day to day.