Bison, yellow perch, woolly bears, deer: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

WILD OF THE WEEK Among his many fall photos, Bill Peak included this one of a bison at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands site in Indiana. Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

BIG NUMBER

2-8.75: Pounds-ounces of the Illinois-record yellow perch, caught Jan. 5, 1974 by Joe Grega from Arrowhead Club Lake in Will County

DALE’S MAILBAG

Message: “Didn’t see many woolies [woolly bears] at all this fall, but the ones I did see were like yours. Ever hear the one about persimmon fruit seeds?’’ Chad Rauch A. No. Reply: “If the seeds in the fruit look like a spoon/shovel, expect lots of snow; if it looks like a fork mild and rainy.’’ A. Reminds me I missed gathering persimmons this fall. LAST WORD “There was no shortage of deer this year. Decrease is certainly weather related. You can’t kill a deer from your couch!’’ Andrew Ramir, on most likely reason for the decline in deer harvest during Illinois’ first firearm season as compared to 2016 (51,365 vs 54,452 deer) WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 6-7: Morris, smittythepainter@yahoo.com

SHOWTIME

Friday-Sunday: Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis., click here for details

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Monday: Hunting ends for woodcock

Friday-Sunday: Muzzleloader deer season

Through Friday: First lottery, spring wild-turkey permits, dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/pages/turkeyhunting.aspx.

PHEASANTS FOREVER

