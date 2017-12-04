Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Among his many fall photos, Bill Peak included this one of a bison at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands site in Indiana.
Wild of the Week, the celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).
BIG NUMBER
2-8.75: Pounds-ounces of the Illinois-record yellow perch, caught Jan. 5, 1974 by Joe Grega from Arrowhead Club Lake in Will County
DALE’S MAILBAG
Message: “Didn’t see many woolies [woolly bears] at all this fall, but the ones I did see were like yours. Ever hear the one about persimmon fruit seeds?’’ Chad Rauch
A. No.
Reply: “If the seeds in the fruit look like a spoon/shovel, expect lots of snow; if it looks like a fork mild and rainy.’’
A. Reminds me I missed gathering persimmons this fall.
LAST WORD
“There was no shortage of deer this year. Decrease is certainly weather related. You can’t kill a deer from your couch!’’
Andrew Ramir, on most likely reason for the decline in deer harvest during Illinois’ first firearm season as compared to 2016 (51,365 vs 54,452 deer)
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)
Jan. 6-7: Morris, smittythepainter@yahoo.com
SHOWTIME
Friday-Sunday: Milwaukee Ice Fishing & Winter Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis., click here for details
ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS
Monday: Hunting ends for woodcock
Friday-Sunday: Muzzleloader deer season
Through Friday: First lottery, spring wild-turkey permits, dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/pages/turkeyhunting.aspx.
PHEASANTS FOREVER
(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
(Click here for general list of banquets and events)
DUCKS UNLIMITED
(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)