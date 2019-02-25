Blackhawks activate goalie Corey Crawford after concussion

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford cleared the last hurdle to get back on the ice.

The Hawks activated Corey Crawford on Monday after he spent the last two months on injured reserve with a concussion. In a corresponding move, they re-assigned Collin Delia to Rockford, making him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs.

Crawford suffered a concussion on a collision at the net in December and missed 28 games. He trained and did individual work while recovering and returned to full practice earlier this month.

Crawford has said he was back to normal and wanted to play as soon as possible. But the Hawks didn’t want to rush him back especially after he missed 47 games last season with a concussion.

Corey Crawford has been out since mid-December. | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

“I’m feeling good, so that’s the most important thing right now,” Crawford said earlier this month. “I’ve been working out pretty hard the last week or so, so I think I’m in good shape right now … Just keep going and hopefully nothing trickles back and I can feel good from here on.”

In 23 games before the concussion, Crawford was 6-14-2 with a .902 save percentage and 3.28 goals against average. He’ll be eligible to play Wednesday against the Ducks.

Delia was 6-4-3 with a 3.48 goals against average and .909 save percentage during his time with the Hawks this season. His work was good enough to earn himself a three-year contract extension, which he signed on Feb. 11.