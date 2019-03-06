Blackhawks agree to terms with Reese Johnson

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Reese Johnson on contract for next season, the team announced Wednesday. | Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Reese Johnson on an entry-level contract for next season, the team announced Wednesday.

The three-year deal, which will run through the 2021-22 season, carries a cap hit of $925,000.

Johnson, 20, will stay with the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League, where he is a captain this season. In 62 games, he’s notched 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists), which is good for second on to the team.

Playing in parts of the last five seasons with the Red Deers, Johnson, a Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native, has scored 50 goals and 42 assists in 182 regular-season games and recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in 11 WHL postseason games.