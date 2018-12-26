Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat heating up, outplaying rookie season

Sometimes Alex DeBrincat’s goals just don’t make sense. Even on replay, knowing the outcome, it’s hard to envision how he’s possibly going to get an angle and get the puck through to the back of the net.

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton describes it ambiguously as a “knack to be in the right spot,” and DeBrincat seems equally lost for a precise explanation on his current scoring run.

“I’ve been getting pretty lucky lately with the puck bounces, but you go through stretches like this and then you go through stretches where you can’t buy a goal,” he said. “I just kind of put them in when I can.”

That’s a frequent occurrence lately, and DeBrincat’s growth is a bright spot amid the Hawks’ tumult this season. He’s tied with Patrick Kane for the team lead in goals at 17 — that ranks 22nd in the NHL — and is third in overall scoring with 31 points.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 02: Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks advances the puck against the Calgary Flames at the United Center on December 02, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Flames defeated the Blackhawks 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220701

DeBrincat had eight goals and seven assists in the last 17 games and went into the team’s Christmas break with five points in three games.

The Hawks resume Thursday with a home game against Minnesota, then visit Colorado on Saturday before heading to Notre Dame for the Winter Classic matchup with the Bruins.

It’s a chance for DeBrincat to keep building on a season that’s tracking well ahead of what he did as an impressive rookie. He’s on pace for 65 points after reaching 52 (28 goals, 24 assists) last year.

“When he gets his chances, he puts the puck where it should be,” Colliton said. “So it’s a positive for us. He continues to find a way to produce.”

Colliton and DeBrincat have blended well. He shifted DeBrincat to the third line last week in order to spread out him, Kane and Jonathan Toews and keep a top-notch scoring threat on the ice for more of the game. DeBrincat embraced the move.

Instead of playing with Kane and Dylan Strome, DeBrincat joined David Kampf and Dylan Sikura. His first game on the new line was at Dallas, where he had three points. He showed immediate cohesion with Kampf and Sikura scoring on a set play out of a faceoff.

“You look at the teams that are difficult to match up against, I think they have three lines that you’re really worried about that they’re gonna produce offensively,” Colliton said at the time. He added that the playing on the third line might also be advantageous for DeBrincat because, “they get better matchups and that maybe is a little bit easier.”

No matter what line he’s on, DeBrincat’s strong play is so commonplace for the Hawks that they don’t seem to notice the things that make him an anomaly.

Fresh off his 21st birthday, he remains one of the 50 youngest skaters in the league. Teammates still jab him about that, but they’ve mostly backed off on his size. He’s one of three NHL players under 5-8, checking in at 5-7, 165 pounds.

Looking past his size, by the way, is one of the Hawks’ smartest draft moves over the last few years.

DeBrincat was a steal at No. 39 overall, a great pick for a team that didn’t have a first-round selection that year. He’s fourth in his class in career goals (45) and fifth in points (83). The players ahead of him in either category were top-seven picks, and the three players who have scored more goals have appeared in 45-plus more games than him.