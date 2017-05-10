Blackhawks annihilate defending champion Penguins in opener, 10-1

Jonathan Toews arched an eyebrow and tried to stifle a smirk Thursday morning when a reporter informed him that a signification portion of the hockey punditry had the Blackhawks pegged as a wild-card team at best, and that a handful even had them missing the playoffs entirely.

“Interesting,” Toews said.

Confidence has never been in short supply in the Hawks dressing room over the past decade. They’ve built their modern empire and performed postseason miracles on the strength of their unwavering self-belief, which always has come with just a touch of well-earned arrogance. So even after two straight first-round exits, and after an offseason of roster upheaval, the Hawks have far greater expectations for themselves than the rest of the hockey world seems to have for them.

“People say what they want to say,” Toews said. “They want to say that we’re the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, that’s one thing. They think we’re not going to make the playoffs, that’s another thing. At the end of the day, the belief in this room is what really matters. That’s what we all tell ourselves it comes down to anyway.”

Nick Schmaltz (left) celebrates with Patrick Kane after scoring a goal during the first period of Thursday's opener. (AP Photo)

Well, it was just one game, but the Hawks fired quite an opening salvo to the rest of the hockey world on Thursday night, obliterating the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins 10-1 with a Brandon Saad hat trick and a spectacular first period that bordered on the ridiculous. The Hawks led 5-0 after one, including a four-goal outburst in a 2:55 span. That’s more goals in three minutes than they scored in the entire postseason.

In the high-flying first, Patrick Kane delivered two highlight-reel assists — a backhand reversal from behind the net for Ryan Hartman’s goal, and a spin-o-rama feed for Nick Schmaltz’s tally; Saad scored twice in his first period back in a Hawks uniform; and Patrick Sharp punctuated the period by flying past Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta — showing there’s still plenty of life in those 35-year-old legs and that surgically repaired hip — to make it 5-0, firing off a series of fist pumps as Hawks fans deliriously danced in the aisles.

The Hawks, who chased old friend Antti Niemi after scoring four goals on 13 shots, set a franchise mark for a season-opener with nine goals. They last scored 10 goals in a 10-1 win over Winnipeg on Oct. 12, 1988.

All those concerns about how Kane would fare without Artemi Panarin on his line? Well, Kane had a goal and four assists. His new left wing Hartman had a goal and four assists, too. And his new center, Schmaltz, proved his stellar camp was no fluke with a goal and two assists.

But there was cause for concern late, as Schmaltz had to be helped back to the dressing room, favoring his left knee after a rush to the net. Tanner Kero also left the game in the second period after a collision with Bryan Rust.

Meanwhile, 10 other Hawks had at least a point, with Brent Seabrook posting a goal (the 10th) and two assists. Rookie Alex DeBrincat wasn’t among them, but the 5-7 19-year-old did send 6-1 Ian Cole flying with a second-period hit. Just that kind of a night.

There are still 81 games to go, and the Penguins were coming off an emotional banner-raising night at home a night earlier. But the utterly dominant performance validated much of that typical Hawks swagger. At least, for one night.

“You have to have that,” Brent Seabrook said before the game. “On a winning team, on a team that wants to go far, we’ve got to believe in here before we get anything done on the ice. I don’t look at the press clippings too much. Time will tell, but I think we’re ready to make a song push and have a big season. We’re ready to roll.”

NOTE: Tanner Kero left the game after colliding with Bryan Rust late in the second period. He did not return.

