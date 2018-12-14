Blackhawks’ Artem Anisimov ‘better and better’ five days after concussion

The good news is that Artem Anisimov is alive. His presence on the ice at Friday’s Blackhawks morning skate confirmed as much, five days after Canadiens bruiser Shea Weber rocked him with a shoulder to the chest along the boards.

It’s no joke to be on the business end of a Weber hit. Anisimov has been in concussion protocol since, though getting some work in with his teammates several hours before a home game against the Jets was an encouraging sign.

“Each day, I feel better and better,” he said. “It’s nice.”

Anisimov has had concussions before; how many, he says he doesn’t recall. But it took him a minute after being trucked by Weber to realize something was amiss.

Artem Anisimov might return Sunday. (AP Photo)

“When I got to the bench, I started to feel, like, not me, you know?” he said. “After the hit, [trainer Mike Gapski] told me, ‘You’re out. Go to protocol test, concussion test.’ And we did it.”

Might the veteran center be activated in time to play Sunday against the Sharks? He’ll be eligible after a full week on injured reserve, but it’s no sure thing he’ll be cleared by then. These things aren’t to be rushed.

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Healin’ well, feelin’ well

When defenseman Brandon Davidson was told after having surgery on his right knee Nov. 27 that he wouldn’t be able to play for six to eight weeks, it felt like forever.

“But here I am, two and a half weeks [later], and I’m on the ice, almost at full workouts,” he said, sporting a big smile, after participating in Friday’s morning skate.

Davidson was hurt late in a 3-2 overtime loss at Carolina two weeks before his surgery. He figures he has at least another couple of weeks to go before he rejoins the hunt for ice time on what is becoming a crowded Hawks blue line.

“I can definitely see that the numbers are up on the back end,” he said. “But I feel that when it’s time for me to do my job, I can do that to the best of my abilities and I can play for my job.”

Rutta to Rockford

DefensemanJan Rutta has cleared waivers and been assigned to the Hawks’ American Hockey League affiliate. Rutta has eight goals and 26 points in 80 career games with the Hawks.