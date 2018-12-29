Scorching Patrick Kane rips game-winner as Blackhawks drop Avalanche 3-2 in OT

DENVER — Patrick Kane with the puck makes every goalie nervous, and that’s an especially unsettling sight lately.

Maybe he’s gearing up for the Winter Classic, or maybe he’s just feeling it. Whatever the reason, Kane’s on his biggest tear of the season and burned the Avalanche in overtime to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 victory at the Pepsi Center on Saturday.

In the opening minute of overtime, with a 4-on-3 power play, Kane’s first shot was stopped, then Jonathan Toews flipped the rebound to him and he ended it with a quick wrist shot.

Nobody wants to deal with this guy right now, not after seven goals in his last five games and 18 points in his last 11.

“I think our line’s been playing pretty well lately,” Kane said, nodding to Dylan Strome and Artem Anisimov. “It’s fun to play with those guys. Those guys are looking to make plays, and they’re patient with the puck.”

Kane put the Hawks ahead two minutes into the game on a no-look assist that was as pretty as any goal. He got a rebound on the right side of the net, spun and with his back to the goal swept it to Alex DeBrincat on the left for an open look.

He couldn’t really explain how he knew DeBrincat would be in that spot. He had to have snuck a glance before the pass, right?

“I don’t know,” Kane said. “You almost see it before it comes you and you just throw it over there.”

Kane came through again midway through the first on a flawlessly executed one-timer that illustrated what he said about his line. Strome skated toward the net and dropped it back for Anisimov, who crossed it to Kane for the slap shot and a 2-0 lead.

Kane isn’t the only one on fire. How about Collin Delia? He’s been a revelation in goal for a team that faced uncertainty when starter Corey Crawford went down two weeks ago.

He opened with 81 saves on 84 shots to beat the Avalanche and Wild after being called up from Rockford and followed by stopping 30 of 32 on Saturday. That pushed his save percentage to an absurd .957 and raised the thought that he deserves to start the Winter Classic.

The Colorado goals came in man-advantage situations, and he couldn’t see either shot with Avalanche wing Gabriel Landeskog standing in front of him.

In typical Delia fashion, he put those on himself.

“I didn’t have the best game,” he said. “I have to do more to fight for those sight lines. It’s not good enough in this league to say you were screened.”

The only significant negative for the Hawks was whiffing on two prime chances to retake control of a 2-2 game in the third period. They got nothing in 1:22 of a five-on-three and on a man advantage in the final 1:12 of regulation. The latter penalty was a four-minute double-minor that carried into overtime.

Nearly everything went right for the Hawks to close 2018, and they’ve picked up 13 points by going on a 6-2-1 run since mid-December. It’s good timing, too, as they approach the greatest stage this side of the postseason.

The Hawks planned to stay overnight in Denver after the Avalanche game, then fly to South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday to settle in for the New Year’s Day game against Boston. They’ll practice at Notre Dame Stadium on Monday, then see if they can stay hot in the league’s signature regular-season event.

“We’ve done a good job of focusing on what was right in front of us, and now that game is here,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “But it’s nice to go in there with some positive energy, and we’re on a bit of a good stretch and just try to keep it going.”