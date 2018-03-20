Blackhawks eliminated from postseason contention with loss to Avalanche

Last year, it all ended so suddenly. A 50-win season made the Blackhawks buyers at the trade deadline, and the top seed in the Western Conference had them dreaming of a fourth Stanley Cup in eight seasons. Then in one week, it was all over — swept from the playoffs by the Nashville Predators. The shock left the Hawks numb.

This year, it’s been quite the opposite. It’s been over for weeks, if not months — a once-promising season gradually turning into an endless funeral procession. Corey Crawford had his fingers plugged in all the various cracks in the Hawks defense, and once he was lost for the season after Christmas, the Hawks slowly drowned in opposing shots, chances, and goals. This time, the hopelessness has left the Hawks numb.

On Tuesday night, it officially ended. Oh, there are still eight games left, and various players have various things to play for, but the Hawks’ run of nine straight postseason appearances came to an end in a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, officially eliminating them from playoff contention. Their sixth loss in the last seven games was a mere formality, the math finally catching up to reality.

“Obviously, it was one of those runs you want to keep going,” Patrick Kane said of the nine-year playoff streak. “We had a disappointing second half of the season, to say the least.”

Colorado's Gabriel Bourque moves to the puck after a save by Anton Forsberg on Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

There’s a bright side to the misery. Much like their co-tenants at the United Center, the Bulls, the Hawks are best served at this point by losing. Their loss, combined with the Oilers’ win over the Hurricanes, moved the Hawks down one spot in the overall league standings. They currently have the seventh-best odds of winning the draft lottery and drafting Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Of course, that means nothing to the guys in the dressing room.

“It sucks, and it’s kind of embarrassing,” said Connor Murphy, who has missed the playoffs in all five of his NHL seasons now.

This one followed a familiar plot line — the Hawks scored first and went on to lose anyway. Brent Seabrook’s power-play goal staked the Hawks to a 1-0 lead, but the Avs scored three second-period goals (two on the power play) and twice in the final two minutes of the game to put the Hawks out of their misery.

It was the 27th time in the last 36 games the Hawks scored first. They’re 12-12-3 in those games. For comparison, in games Corey Crawford started earlier this season, they were 11-3-1 when scoring first.

“You’re always going to have key injuries,” Joel Quenneville said. “Years where things go against you. We’ve always been able to overcome them and find ways to rectify some tough situations and get back on track. This year, we’ve been unable to do it.”

The focus now shifts to next season. And while the season has been long lost, hope isn’t. Quenneville only had to look at the other bench to find reason for optimism. The Avs were the worst team in the NHL by a mile last season, with 48 points in 82 games — a ridiculous 61 points behind the first-place Hawks. They currently sit in the first wild-card spot in the West.

“It’s a situation we’ve never been in,” Quenneville said. “For a long time, we’ve been in a good spot from start to finish for a majority of the seasons. But what we’re seeing is you can have an off year, and next year can be right back at the top.”

It’s possible, but it won’t be easy. Not in a Central Division that keeps getting better, not with a core that keeps getting older.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” Kane said. “That’ll be left up to management and coaches — and us as players, obviously, throughout the offseason, to rectify what went wrong this season and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

