Blackhawks backup goalie Anton Forsberg suffers injury in Ottawa morning skate

OTTAWA — A surprise injury during the Blackhawks’ morning skate before facing the Senators on Thursday forced a quick change at goalie — albeit, their backup.

The Hawks recalled Collin Delia to back up starter Cam Ward after Anton Forsberg was hit by a puck at Canadian Tire Centre and quickly left practice.

“We don’t think it’s significant,” coach Joel Quenneville said.

But it still was serious enough for the Hawks to fly Delia to Ottawa. The Hawks did not consider turning to Corey Crawford. He was one of the last players to leave the ice after the morning skate, but he still is recovering from concussion symptoms.

Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg. | Associated Press.

“That was not under consideration,” Quenneville said.

Quenneville confirmed that Forsberg was struck and injured by a puck during their morning skate, but he didn’t specify his injury.

Delia impressed the Hawks during the previous visit to Ottawa on Sept. 22. He turned away 17 of 19 shots over more than 32 minutes of ice time in a 5-2 win in preseason play. The Hawks assigned Delia to the IceHogs on Sept. 29.

“[Delia] certainly proved [himself] last year [when] he took the big chunk of the net there at the end and got Rockford in a real good spot in the playoffs, and [he] had a good playoff run as well,” Quenneville said. “He obviously had an outstanding game here the last time we were in Ottawa. So he’s proven that he’s really developed over a short amount of time.”

Setting the lineup

The Hawks’ season-opening roster against the Senators won’t include forward John Hayden or defenseman Brandon Davidson. Quenneville confirmed that they’ll be scratched.

“You look at the camps, and everybody probably deserved the chance to start,” Quenneville said. “[But] we looked at the lines and we thought [Luke] Johnson and [David] Kampf had the best camps.”

On the back end, scratching Davidson also was a tough decision.

“I think Davidson had a good camp as well,” Quenneville said. “But we feel like, he’s one of about three or four … where they’re going to all be playing. It’s just a matter of time. He’s going to help us because he can play both sides. The depth on the back end, we’re going to need it.”