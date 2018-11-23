Blackhawks blown out early in all-too-familiar 4-2 loss to charged-up Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton gathered his players at center ice and told them the cold, hard truth:

“You weren’t prepared for the start of the game.”

Only this didn’t take place after Friday’s 4-2 loss to the Lightning, a nightmarish affair in which Tyler Johnson scored 29 seconds after the drop of the puck and the NHL’s highest-scoring team notched all four of its goals in the opening period.

Colliton said those words during a Friday-morning practice, in reference to Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Capitals. In the first game of this ill-fated road trip, Tom Wilson hit the Hawks with a goal a mere 54 seconds in.

Alexandre Fortin snaps a stick on a breakaway during the Hawks' 4-2 loss in Tampa. (AP/Chris O'Meara)

So — congrats? — the Hawks actually managed to outdo themselves.

“We didn’t give ourselves a chance,” Colliton said before the team headed southeast for one last chance to win on this trip, Saturday at the Panthers.

As first periods go, this one was akin to breaking a tooth on a rusty nail that somehow made it into the Thanksgiving turkey. Why did every Hawk on the ice seem wildly out of place as Tyler Johnson, Brayden Point and Ryan Callahan found wide-open spaces and lit the lamp a combined four times?

Somebody’d better check that turkey. No, not the one with the nail. The one with the eight-game road losing streak.

“We need to be better,” Duncan Keith said. ”There’s nothing else to say.”

But there’s plenty, because digging giant holes for themselves is something these Hawks just plain aren’t talented enough to deal with. And, by the way, this was the second outright debacle against the Lightning — admittedly, a top-shelf team — this season.

Remember that Oct. 21 Hawks loss at the United Center, a grisly 6-3 beating that may or may not have contributed to Joel Quenneville’s demise? Hey, you decide. The Lightning blitzed the Hawks with 33 second-period shots on goal — the most by any team since the NHL started tracking shots by period as an official stat during the 1997-98 season — and posted 54 in all.

“I think we were pretty embarrassed after the effort we had in our building,” Toews said before the rematch. “They came in and kind of toyed with us, definitely outworked us in a lot of areas. So we’re going to focus on that and make sure we haven’t forgotten.”

And how’d that work out?

According to Toews, though, a first period in which the Hawks were outshot 19-11 and, let’s face it, all but buried for the evening was different. For one thing, he contended, it wasn’t embarrassing.

“I wouldn’t compare that first period even though it was ugly,” he said, “especially myself going out there for three straight goals against, pretty much. We’ve got to be better in that area.”

The Hawks can take a bow if they want to for actually pulling things together the rest of the way against what simply must be viewed as a vastly superior opponent.

Entering Friday, the Lightning were, on average, plus-13 in second-period shots on goal, a truly remarkable advantage. The Hawks? Well, they were, on average, minus-10. That’s remarkable in an entirely different sense of the word.

But the Hawks buckled down and held the Lightning to only 10 shots in the second and third periods combined. And though they couldn’t get one past Louis Domingue after Toews’ second-period rebound made it 4-2, they kept creating chances and ended up outshooting the Lightning 32-29.

It’s not much. Right now, though, it’s about all they’ve got.

A team with a sudden, in-season coaching change is going to have uneven results for a while. That’s just the way it tends to go, in all sports. But the excuse goes only so far.

“I understand there’s a transition between how they’ve played in the past and how we’re going to play now,” Colliton said. “But we’ve shown we can do it. We’ve shown much better as far as how we handle those situations, and that’s what we need.”