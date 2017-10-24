Blackhawks’ blue line remains in a constant state of flux

LAS VEGAS — Jordan Oesterle waited. And waited. And waited. So after he spent the first two weeks and seven games of the season as a healthy scratch, as his coach openly wondered if Rockford would be the best spot for him, Oesterle wasn’t about to waste his first opportunity when it finally came.

And as he did throughout training camp, Oesterle impressed Joel Quenneville in his Blackhawks debut last week against Edmonton. That kept him in the lineup against Arizona. And he’ll be on the ice for a third straight game Tuesday night in Las Vegas while Michal Kempny sits again.

“It’s been nice,” Oesterle said. “Obviously, I’m not taking it for granted. We have eight defensemen who can really play, and whenever I get my chance, I just try to make the most of it and hopefully not come out of the lineup.”

The blue-line calculus has been changing regularly for weeks now. Cody Franson’s signing, Jan Rutta’s emergence, Connor Murphy’s early inconsistency, and Oesterle’s versatility have kept the defense in a constant state of flux. Franson, expected to stabilize the third pairing, has played just two games. Murphy, expected to play alongside Duncan Keith, has been scratched twice and has been relegated to the third pairing. Rutta, expected to be a depth guy or a minor-leaguer, has been the Hawks’ second-best defenseman behind Keith. Kempny, expected to take on an everyday role in his second season, has found himself benched for three games after just one poor outing in St. Louis.

Jordan Oesterle will play in his third straight game Tuesday night against Vegas. (AP Photo)

It’s a messy, complicated rotation. And while Quenneville has repeatedly said he’s been generally pleased with all eight defensemen, he couldn’t say for sure if he’d stick with all eight all season.

“Eventually, things get sorted out a little bit more, [become] a little clearer,” he said. “In the meantime, some guys obviously are not happy. [But] I think you’ve got to commend them on how they’ve handled it. We want to make sure the chemistry on that part of the team moves forward. We know that it’s competitive, and we had tough decisions coming out of training camp. Nobody’s hurt their opportunities as we’ve gone along here.”

The players’ contract situations further complicate the situation. Of the eight defensemen, only two can be sent to Rockford without having to clear waivers. And those two, Gustav Forsling and Rutta, have joined Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook as everyday players. They’re now entrenched as the second pairing, and they’re not going anywhere.

“The way they’ve played together, it was probably something we didn’t forecast,” Quenneville said of Forsling and Rutta. “Both guys have been playing well. I like their gap, offensively they’re both handling the puck well and moving the puck well. I don’t want to say it’s been a surprise, but we’re very happy with the way they’ve played, and the type of pair they’ve been.”

That leaves four guys battling for two spots every night. The trick for those four is not to put too much pressure on themselves, knowing that one bad game or even one bad shift could be the difference between playing and sitting.

Oesterle said it’s important to not be looking over your shoulder all the time. Tentative, nervous play is a sure-fire way to lose your spot in the lineup. Heck, with eight guys battling for playing time, you might end up in the press box regardless.

“The coaches emphasize that,” he said. “If you go out there and don’t play your game, you’re hurting yourself. You got here for a reason, all of us did. So I think it’s just going out there and playing your game. Mistakes happen, but try to limit them and make a positive out of the game.”

