Duncan Keith, Blackhawks deliver devastating blow to Blues’ playoff hopes

ST. LOUIS — Patrick Kane wanted to “see them miss the playoffs.” Erik Gustafsson wanted to “drag them down.” Alex DeBrincat wanted to “crush their hopes.” Maybe it was petty, but at this point, it was all the Blackhawks had.

And based on the way the Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko snapped his stick over his knee in disgust at the end of a stunning 4-3 Blackhawks victory Wednesday night, mission accomplished.

Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left — just his second goal of the season — to cap a rally from 3-1 down, delivering a devastating blow to the Blues’ playoff chances. St. Louis entered the game one point behind the Avalanche for the second wild card. Keith’s goal delighted the Avs, Ducks and Kings, the latter of whom clinched a playoff spot as a result.

Blues coach Mike Yeo chalked up the brutal loss to “nerves and bad decisions.”

Brandon Saad and Brent Seabrook celebrate Duncan Keith's game-winning goal with 8.5 seconds left Wednesday night in St. Louis. (AP Photo)

“For us, it’s just fun to play in a game like that, more than anything,” said Keith, who also saved a goal with a strong stick in the opening minutes of the game. “We haven’t played in those situations where we’re really playing for much at this point. It was maybe a little easier to get some of the fire going.”

The Hawks trailed 3-1 midway through the second period, and were lucky to be that close given all the odd-man breaks the Blues had. But Blake Hillman gave the Hawks life when he stepped into a Nick Schmaltz pass for his first NHL goal — a shorthanded rocket — at 10:12 of the second. Hillman was planning to go for a line change, but boldly jumped in the rush when he saw Schmaltz pull up. He said it was the hardest one-timer he’s ever fired.

“It’s just so surreal,” he said. “It’s exciting, it’s unbelievable, it’s something you always dream of when you’re a kid. To do it in my second NHL game is crazy.”

DeBrincat tied it by beating Jake Allen with a far-side wrist shot from the right circle at 8:30 of the third. It was DeBrincat’s 28th goal of the season, moving him ahead of Patrick Kane for the team lead. And after Patrick Sharp drew a penalty with two minutes to go, Keith delivered the game-winner — just his second goal of the season. It was a disaster for the Blues, a mere pick-me-up for the Hawks.

“It was nice to get that goal, and it was a big goal,” Keith said. “Would have been nice to get a few more throughout the year.”