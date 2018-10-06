Blackhawks 5, Blues 4 (OT): Captain Jonathan Toews stars with a hat trick

ST. LOUIS — For a team that wants to be defined by its resolve and resiliency, the Blackhawks sure are fortunate to have captain Jonathan Toews leading the way for them.

Toews had a hat trick in a 5-4 win in overtime against the Blues at the Enterprise Center on Saturday. It included the game-winner in overtime on a breakaway and the equalizer at 6:59 in the third period.

For the second game in a row, the Hawks’ best players were exactly that as they erased a 2-0 and 4-3 deficits against the Blues. Winger Patrick Kane also scored in an outstanding second period for him, which including having the primary assist on center Marcus Kruger’s goal off a rebound.

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko led the Blues with two goals, which included a power-play score in the third period that Hawks goalie Cam Ward appeared to stop with his stick but it was reviewed and overturned. Defensemen Colton Parayko and Chris Butler also scored for the Blues.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews fires a shot against the Blues. | Bill Boyce/Associated Press

Ward made made 26 saves on 30 shots for the Hawks to notch his second win in as many starts.