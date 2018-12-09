Blackhawks’ coach scratches Brendan Perlini for not enough ‘RPMs’ away from puck

So … how’s that Nick Schmaltz trade holding up?

It wasn’t looking so hot Sunday for the Blackhawks, who faced the Canadiens at the United Center with one of the two players they received from the Coyotes in last month’s Schmaltz deal — winger Brendan Perlini — dressed in his civvies as a healthy scratch.

It was the first scratch for either Perlini or center Dylan Strome in seven games since they arrived from the desert, but it wasn’t much of a surprise. Perlini’s utterly disappointing game log with the Hawks includes zero points and ice time in sharp decline — when he’s in the lineup, that is.

“We know he’s got a lot to offer,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “It’s just, for me, I’m looking for one thing: his RPMs to go up away from the puck. He’s a great skater. Just want him to [show], when he doesn’t have the puck, he can still make things happen and give us something and create things for himself and his line mates.”

Brendan Perlini was a first-time scratch Sunday. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Perlini, 22, played only 5 minutes 26 seconds Thursday in a 4-3 defeat in Las Vegas. Strome, on the other hand, was on the ice for a career-high 19:14 in that game. No doubt, Strome, who entered Sunday’s game with three goals for the Hawks, is for now the more important puzzle piece.

But even Strome hasn’t had as much of an impact as Schmaltz has had in Arizona. Schmaltz has three goals and six points in his first six games with the Coyotes, generating buzz about potentially stepping into the role of No. 1 center. Strome consistently has skated on the Hawks’ third line.

If Perlini — a 17-goal scorer last season — goes into the tank and stays there, the trade might be rued and ripped here for a long while.

“Just because he comes out tonight doesn’t change how we feel about him,” Colliton said. “I think he can really contribute for us, not just in the future but right now. We’re just trying to get him there as quick as we can.”

Veteran winger Chris Kunitz and struggling defenseman Jan Rutta also were scratched.

Murphy’s back

Defenseman Connor Murphy, his back injury at last behind him, played for the first time this season and nearly scored a goal on his first shift. He ventured deep into the offensive zone to take a pass from Brandon Saad, but his shot from inside the crease was just turned away by goalie Carey Price.

Shooting the puck isn’t what Murphy missed most, though. Banging into bad guys is.

“That’s the best part, I think,” he said. “You wind up against your own teammates in practice; it’s fun to battle, but it’s not the same. You get a little bit of extra edge when you’re going against someone that you’re trying to beat.”

700 club

Jonathan Toews came in needing two points to reach 700 with the team. The only Hawks to beat him there: Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard,Steve Larmer, Patrick Kane and Doug Wilson. Mikita’s 1,467 is going to be kind of hard to reach.