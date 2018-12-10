Blackhawks’ Brendan Perlini feeling no pressure; Artem Anisimov has concussion

There’s no sense sugarcoating it: Brendan Perlini has given the Blackhawks nothing since being traded from the Coyotes, along with Dylan Strome, for Nick Schmaltz on Nov. 25.

Nothing, as in zero points in six games. Nothing, as in a measly three shots on goal and a minus-6 rating. Nothing, as in an insufficient supply of “RPMs,” as coach Jeremy Colliton put it when describing why the 22-year-old winger was scratched from Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Perlini likely will be back in the lineup Tuesday in Winnipeg. Is he feeling pressure to flip the switch and start producing?

“Nah, not really,” he said after participating in Monday’s optional practice at MB Ice Arena. “I’m an easygoing guy. I just like to come and play hockey, and that’s it. I don’t think crazy things and blah, blah, blah. I just like to have fun, do my thing, work hard, improve and, hopefully, the rest falls into place.”

Brendan Perlini isn't giving the Blackhawks anything. (AP/John Locher)

It’s possible a team that has won three times in 21 games could use a greater sense of urgency than that from Perlini, though it’s certainly still too early to draw any conclusions about the way the 6-3, 211-pounder is wired. In Phoenix, he was known as much for his disappearing acts as he was for his flashes of high-level speed and skill. Perlini had 33 goals and 24 assists in 153 games with the Coyotes.

He admits getting used to his new environment hasn’t been an entirely seamless experience, though he’s appreciative of the opportunity to play with some guys who’ve won and won big.

“Obviously, some unbelievable players,” he said. “Yeah, the team is going through a skid, but you take a look around the room, [Jonathan] Toews, [Patrick] Kane, all the guys who have won things and done tremendous things in the game. Those are the guys you want to be around and learn from and improve from. For me, regardless of what the situation is, I’m always going to try to improve and better myself.”

Schmaltz, too, had a chance to play with and learn from those same Hawks stars. Perhaps having that foundation has helped him get off to a hot start — three goals and six points in six games — with the Coyotes.

Meanwhile, the rush is on to determine which team won the trade because — who are we kidding? — that’s just how we on Planet Sports do things. Considering the play of Schmaltz and Perlini, one thriving, the other not, the early analysis doesn’t favor the Hawks.

“Everyone’s got opinions on everything,” Perlini said. “Whether you think they [won] or we did, whatever. I have opinions on if [Cristiano] Ronaldo should’ve went to Juventus in the summer or not, or stayed at Real Madrid. We all have our own opinions, but, at the end of the day, things are going to happen and I can only control what I can control.”

NOTE: Center Artem Anisimovis in concussion protocol and won’t be with the Hawks in Winnipeg. He was injured in the opening minute of the third period against the Canadiens when Shea Weber put a hard shoulder into his chest along the boards. Anisimov had been productive of late, with four goals and two assists in his last 10 games.

“He has been playing really well lately, so, yeah, it’s unfortunate both for him [and] for the team,” Colliton said.